With Big 12 play on tap, time for Baylor volleyball to double up its efforts

If Ryan McGuyre had his druthers, the Big 12 volleyball season would not feature matches on back-to-back nights. He prefers the old schedule.

But whatever the schedule-makers draw up, the Baylor coach wants his team to be ready.

After a grueling nonconference run that included six matches against teams currently ranked in the AVCA Top 25, including five in the Top 10, 10th-ranked Baylor (5-3) will open up Big 12 action at red-hot Kansas State on Saturday.

“I feel we’re playing much better, sharper and crisper. Still a long way to go,” McGuyre said. “A difficult, challenging preseason, but we got some good wins, definitely feel prepared for conference.”

Last year in a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big 12 altered its schedule so that teams traveled to only half the teams in the conference, playing the other half at home. Those matches played out on consecutive nights, a radical change from the old midweek-weekend setup.

In order to balance out last year and not give anyone a competitive advantage, the conference brought the concept back this year. But McGuyre is hopeful that the old format will return for 2022.