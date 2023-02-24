Obviously, the Baylor women aren’t used to being in this situation.

Normally at this time of year, they’re still pushing for a Big 12 championship. But their four-game losing slide earlier this month killed off those chances, and the Bears find themselves in the unusual position of being mathematically eliminated from adding to their championship streak with three games left to play.

Yet on some level, they’re still doing what they’d always do right now. They’ve got a game against Texas Tech to prepare for, followed by a road game at Texas two days later. They’re trying to figure out the best ways to beat the Lady Raiders and Longhorns. And they’d still be doing that, even if they were on top of the league rather than sitting in fifth place.

“Still focused,” assured Baylor senior forward Caitlin Bickle. “Obviously, I think a lot of things have hit us this year where we haven’t met certain goals, we haven’t played how we wanted to play or how we expected. We haven’t met our level of success that we wanted to, but it hasn’t stopped us.

“It’s not like we’re sitting here like, ‘Oh no, we can’t do this now. We can’t do that.’ No, we still have three more games in the regular season, we can still win a Big 12 championship at the tournament, we could still go to the NCAA Tournament and surprise people, or go in as the underdog standpoint. That’s not something we’re worried about. We are just worried about the next game ahead of us.”

Baylor (17-10, 8-7) should go into that next game with an improved sense of self-worth after handling last-place TCU, 67-57, on Wednesday night in Fort Worth. Minus a first-quarter hiccup where the Bears allowed the Frogs to shoot over 60 percent, they defended with energy and aggression. They also got back to their old ways of proper wealth distribution, with five players scoring in double figures.

Baylor coach Nicki Collen acknowledged that winning feels a whole heck of a lot better than losing, not that she needed to explain that idea. But she also used TCU as an example of a team that has kept its head up despite enduring its own string of losses. The Frogs were 0-13 in Big 12 play prior to beating Kansas State at home just before the Baylor game, but Collen said that you never would have known that on film by watching how hard the Frogs play.

“I think it’s somewhat how you lead, and do you get the players that affect the energy of practice the most to buy into, hey, none of us are happy,” Collen said. “No one likes losing, but how are we going to win the next one if we don’t show up to prepare for the next one?”

For the TCU game, Collen started her two standout freshmen Bella Fontleroy and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs in the frontcourt together for the first time this season. That move came about by necessity. Sarah Andrews, the team’s leading scorer, endured a stomach virus leading up to the game in Fort Worth and was unable to practice. Same went for backup guard Jana Van Gytenbeek.

Since those players were out for a couple of practices, Collen opted to put Bella and Buggs on the court together, since they were familiar with the game plan against TCU.

Baylor still has a chance to stockpile a few more wins to ensure a better seed for the NCAA tourney. To do so, though, the Bears will need to keep Bickle out of foul trouble. She has six disqualifications on the season and fouled out of each of the past three games in the fourth quarter.

Bickle smirked when asked about officiating, knowing she’s not allowed to criticize the refs, but she acknowledged that it’s frustrating when borderline or ticky-tack calls go against her.

“There are very much some ticky-tack ones,” she said. “It just always sucks when you hear (from the official), ‘Oh, that’s my bad,’ but I’m like, ‘That’s not what I want to hear when I get a foul,’ and then I’ve got to go sit over on the bench. I think that’s the worst feeling of it is kind of like it’s in my head obviously now because it’s happening so many times this year for me, and I’m just so used to playing so aggressive.”

That said, Bickle is hopeful that her reputation for being a magnet for contact doesn’t precede her into games, and that she can make it all the way to the final buzzer again very soon.

“It’s funny, because every time we go in the locker room and I don’t foul out in past wins, I’m like, ‘Yeah!,’ I kind of celebrate. And I’m like, ‘that shouldn’t be something I’m celebrating,’” Bickle said. I think the past few games I’ve obviously had a hard time with it. So, tomorrow’s a new day, it’s a new game, another five fouls we’ve got. So, we’re not going to use ‘em all up.”

Texas Tech (17-11, 5-10) broke its own four-game losing skid last time out with a 69-68 win over West Virginia. Collen knows her team will have to be engaged defensively against the Lady Raiders, as the BU coach said they run a lot of “long-developing” plays designed to get shots in the middle or later part of the shot clock.

“We’ve had some key defensive things that we’ve been working on this week, just to be prepared for,” Bickle said. “I think we’ve gotten better defensively since then, whether it be guarding our yard, whether we’re kind of in gap support and things like that. I think we did a great job at that against Iowa State the second time defensively, and I think just trying to carry over those certain things.”

After the Texas Tech game, Baylor will have a quick turnaround and head to Austin for Monday’s tangle with the No. 19 Longhorns. But Texas will be dealing with a similar quick transition, as it travels to No. 13 Oklahoma to play the Sooners on Saturday in a game between two teams tied for the Big 12 lead.

Bear Facts

Though it’s out of the Big 12 title race, the Bears want to assure themselves of a top-six seed for the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City March 9-12. The bottom four seeds, 7 through 10, must play an extra game on the first day of the tournament. … Though Texas Tech dominated the series with Baylor throughout the 1980s and 90s, the Bears have controlled it in the modern era. They have won 44 of the past 49 meetings dating back to 2002, including the last 28 in a row. Texas Tech’s last win over BU came in February of 2011.