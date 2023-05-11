If final exams weren’t enough for a college student, how’d you like to line up for a race against your college rivals right about now?

That’s what the Baylor track and field team has been dealing with of late, but that’s just the name of the game at this time of year, as the Bears get set to compete in the Big 12 Outdoor Championships at the John Jacobs Complex in Norman, Okla.

“Oh man, it’s been a whirlwind this week, I think, just getting the kids kind of mentally ready to go to conference and also focus on academics,” said Baylor head coach Michael Ford. “But I think mentally everybody’s in a good spot and everybody’s in a good space. Physically, I think this is probably the freshest and the healthiest we’ve been since indoors. So, we’ll see how it goes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

Entering the meet, the 27th-ranked Baylor men own two conference leaders in Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi in the javelin and the 4x400 relay team. For the 36th-ranked BU women, Annamaria Kostarellis is the Big 12 leader in the 10,000.

The meet begins Friday and continues through Sunday.