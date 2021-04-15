WNBA Draft: Baylor's Richards, Carrington picked in second round

In different ways, Baylor Lady Bears DiDi Richards and DiJonai Carrington proved they could fight through adversity during the 2020-21 season.
Now they’ll have to fight for roster spots after both were picked in the second round of the WNBA Draft on Thursday night.
Richards was selected by the New York Liberty with the 17th overall pick. Just a few minutes later, Carrington was taken by the Connecticut Sun with the 20th pick.
ESPN commentator Rebecca Lobo mentioned several times during the broadcast that many WNBA teams have limited roster spots available and that second-rounders might have to do a lot to prove they belong in the league.
Richards told ESPN’s Holly Rowe that her objective is to prove herself.
“This is just motivation to get to where I really want to be, which is definitely being a first-round pick,” Richards said.
Richards started 98 games in four seasons at Baylor. She was the defensive stopper for the Lady Bears’ 2019 national championship team and earned multiple national defensive player of the year awards for the 2019-20 season.
Then Richards converted to playing point guard full time as a senior and led the Big 12 with a 2.55-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
“It’s pretty clear from a defensive versatility standpoint (Liberty first-round pick Michaela Onyenwere and Richards) were as good as anybody in the draft,” Liberty coach Walt Hopkins said in a Zoom press conference on Thursday night. “We were shocked that we were able to get both of (them). We were considering DiDi, she was in the mix for a long time with the sixth pick. And so the fact that we were able to get her at 17 was really, really exciting. We threw a pretty big celebration in there when it happened.
Richards suffered a scary injury just before the start of last season when she and fellow senior Moon Ursin collided in practice in October. Ursin sustained a concussion, while Richards had a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA). Richards briefly lost sensation in her legs below the knees and spent time using a walker. She missed the season opener versus Central Arkansas, but came off the bench early in the second game of the season at South Florida to score four points and dish out seven assists.
“I literally just keep my head straight with the support that I have behind me,” Richards said on Thursday night. “I’m just really grateful for the support that I’ve had with Baylor, family and friends. … People that are just by my side at all times.”
Carrington, a graduate transfer from Stanford, made a major impact as the Lady Bears’ sixth woman during the 2020-21 season. She was second on the team in scoring at 14.1 points per game while leading Baylor in steals with 56 and averaged 4.9 rebounds.
After missing four games for a COVID-19 quarantine, Carrington came back to play a key role in helping the Lady Bears win 20 consecutive games. She scored 17 or more points in nine of those games, including 22 in Baylor’s Elite Eight game against Connecticut.
Carrington had been projected as a first-round pick in ESPN’s mock draft version 5.0 on Wednesday. She slipped to mid-second round, but Lobo pointed out that the Sun, which didn’t have a first-round pick, has two roster spots available.
The Lady Bears have now had multiple players drafted in the last three WNBA Drafts.
Baylor center Kalani Brown was the seventh overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2019 and point guard Chloe Jackson was taken early in the second round by the Chicago Sky with the 15th pick.
A year ago, Lady Bears forward Lauren Cox was selected by the Indiana Fever with the third overall pick, Cooper went 18th to the Phoenix Mercury and shooting guard and La Vega alum Juicy Landrum was selected by the Connecticut Sun with the 35th pick.
At least one Baylor player has been taken in the WNBA Draft for six straight years going back to 2016 when Niya Johnson was a third-round pick by the Atlanta Dream. In 2017, the Minnesota Lynx selected Alexis Jones in the first round and the Mercury picked Alexis Prince in the third round. And in 2018 the Dream selected Kristy Wallace in the second round.