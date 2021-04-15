WNBA Draft: Richards, Carrington picked in second round

In different ways, Baylor Lady Bears DiDi Richards and DiJonai Carrington proved they could fight through adversity during the 2020-21 season.

Now they’ll have to fight for roster spots after both were picked in the second round of the WNBA Draft on Thursday night.

Richards was selected by the New York Liberty with the 17th overall pick. Just a few minutes later, Carrington was taken by the Connecticut Sun with the 20th pick.

ESPN commentator Rebecca Lobo mentioned several times during the broadcast that many WNBA teams have limited roster spots available and that second-rounders might have to do a lot to prove they belong in the league.

Richards told ESPN’s Holly Rowe that her objective is to prove herself.

“This is just motivation to get to where I really want to be, which is definitely being a first-round pick,” Richards said.

Richards started 98 games in four seasons at Baylor. She was the defensive stopper for the Lady Bears’ 2019 national championship team and earned multiple national defensive player of the year awards for the 2019-20 season.

Then Richards converted to playing point guard full time as a senior and led the Big 12 with a 2.55-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.