WNBA's Indiana Fever catches Baylor's NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo in first round

When NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo came to Baylor as freshmen in the fall of 2018, they were part of a loaded roster that quickly ascended to a national championship and ultimately produced four WNBA first-round picks.

As they head to the next level, they’ll be in a distinctly different situation.

The Indiana Fever picked Smith with the second choice in the WNBA Draft on Monday night at Spring Studios in New York. The Fever nabbed the Baylor senior forward and three other first-round picks, including Egbo as the 10th overall choice.

Indiana is in full rebuilding mode after finishing last in the WNBA in 2021 and 11th of 12 teams in 2020. The Fever hasn’t made the WNBA postseason since 2016.

But Smith focused on what was ahead for Indian rather than its recent shortcomings.

“It’s a great feeling,” Smith said. “We have four top picks, so it’s a chance and an opportunity for this team to grow tremendously.”

Smith was the highest selection from Baylor in the WNBA Draft since the Tulsa Shock picked Odyssey Sims with the No. 2 pick in 2014.

Baylor’s only No. 1 overall pick was Brittney Griner in 2013. Griner was on the minds of all involved with the WNBA as the draft began on Monday night. She is currently being detained in Russia for alleged possession of vape cartridges that contained oil from cannabis.

“Getting (Griner) home safely continues to be our top priority,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in her draft-opening statement. “While we are facing an extraordinarily complex challenge, there is strength and community, especially in the WNBA.”

The draft began with the Atlanta Dream selecting Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard. Smith and Howard had been viewed as the top two prospects in this draft class all season. They alternated in mock drafts in the No. 1 and No. 2 positions.

After Howard was taken with the top pick, the Indiana Fever and Baylor stepped into the spotlight.

The Fever took Smith at No. 2, Louisville forward Emily Engstler at No. 4, Stanford guard Lexie Hull at No. 6 and Egbo at No. 10.

Baylor had three players taken within the first two rounds as the Connecticut Sun chose graduate transfer Jordan Lewis with the 24th pick, the last choice of the second round. Lewis played in parts of five seasons at Alabama before transferring to Baylor in 2021.

It marked the first time since 2002 that Baylor has had two players taken in the first round of the WNBA Draft. In 2002, the Charlotte Sting took Sheila Lambert with the seventh pick and the Utah Starzz selected Danielle Crockrom at No. 11.

It was also the fourth consecutive season that Baylor has had multiple players taken in the draft. A year ago, DiDi Richards and DiJonai Carrington were both second rounders. In 2020, Lauren Cox went in the first round (to the Indiana Fever), Te’a Cooper was picked in the second round and Juicy Landrum was selected in the third round. In 2019, following Baylor’s national title, Kalani Brown was picked in the first round and Chloe Jackson was a second-round selection.

Smith, who wore a red power suit to the draft in New York, was interviewed by Holly Rowe immediately after the Fever took her at No. 2. Rowe tried to make a comparison between Smith and former Tennessee and Fever star Tamika Catchings.

“I’m going to be NaLyssa Smith,” she responded.

