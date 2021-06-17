 Skip to main content
Woodlands OL Kaden Sieracki commits to Baylor
Woodlands OL Kaden Sieracki commits to Baylor

The Woodlands offensive lineman Kaden Sieracki verbally committed to Baylor on Thursday night after recently attending a Bears' football camp.

The 6-7, 320-pound Sieracki also reportedly had offers from SMU and Texas Southern, and is not rated in the 2022 class by 247Sports and Rivals.com.

Sieracki is the 11th commitment in the Bears' 2022 class and is the fourth offensive line commitment as he joins Timothy Dawn from Fairview High School in Camden, Ark., Bowie's Coleton Price and Bryce Simpson from Cypress Ranch.

