Woods added to Senior Bowl roster
Woods added to Senior Bowl roster

Texas Baylor Football

Baylor safety JT Woods, who tied for the national lead with six interceptions, has been added to the Senior Bowl roster.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor safety JT Woods has been added to the Senior Bowl roster.

Woods will join former Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard and running back Abram Smith in the Feb. 5 game in Mobile, Ala.

Woods tied for the national lead with six interceptions while collecting 57 tackles in the 2021 season. He was known for his big-play ability as he returned both an interception and a fumble for touchdowns as a senior, and finished his college career with two interceptions against Ole Miss in the Bears' 21-7 win in the Sugar Bowl.

