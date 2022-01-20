Woods added to Senior Bowl roster

Baylor safety JT Woods has been added to the Senior Bowl roster.
Woods will join former Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard and running back Abram Smith in the Feb. 5 game in Mobile, Ala.
Woods tied for the national lead with six interceptions while collecting 57 tackles in the 2021 season. He was known for his big-play ability as he returned both an interception and a fumble for touchdowns as a senior, and finished his college career with two interceptions against Ole Miss in the Bears' 21-7 win in the Sugar Bowl.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
