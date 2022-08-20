Work still to be done as Bears eye season opener

Baylor is only 13 days away from kicking off its football season at McLane Stadium, but Dave Aranda’s squad hasn’t turned its complete attention to Albany just yet.

There are still plays to fine tune, alignments to tweak, and knowledge from the coaches to be absorbed.

“I’m thinking about the game, but most importantly it’s looking up to the next day, focusing on practice tomorrow and next week,” said Baylor linebacker Bryson Jackson. “Those are the things that are going to prepare us as a team, as a unit to go out there. We want to treat everything the same because everything matters.”

The Bears wrapped up two weeks of training camp with Saturday’s scrimmage. On Monday, they’ll get into more of a fall routine as classes start.

Aranda believes school might actually be a relief after the team has focused on football around the clock since Aug. 5.

“I think all of our guys are probably just sick of seeing my face, as much as they’ve seen it,” Aranda said. “And maybe some of their coaches’ faces, too. So I think to get back into school mode and to be a college student again, I think they’re excited for that.”

Though the Baylor coaches will begin scouting Albany for the Sept. 3 season opener, they still want to see the players show the same daily dedication to polishing plays and fundamentals that brought them this far.

“There are plenty of times, I’m working my way up to the team meeting in the morning, and kind of anticipating kids being asleep, or dreadfulness or any of that,” Aranda said. “But we’ve been way focused and positive. And then it gets better when we hit the field, and the effort that’s shown on the field and the competitiveness of when we’re striving and pushing each other to be better.”

The Baylor coaches and players continue to be impressed by the development of third-year sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen.

After earning the starting job over senior Gerry Bohanon in the spring, Shapen’s leadership and passing skills have evolved throughout the summer and preseason camp.

“He’s come a long way since the beginning of summer, he’s become more vocal, he’s become more influential,” said Baylor tight end Ben Sims. “He’s been texting me, asking me to do all these things with him now. He’s been stepping out of his shell and wants to become the best leader he can be.”

Not only will the Bears have a new starting quarterback this fall, the running backs and receivers will have a much different look.

Junior Taye McWilliams will take over a lead role while speedy former receiver Josh Fleeks and veteran running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams have the chance to become dynamic playmakers in the backfield.

Now a fifth-year junior, Williams has battled knee issues throughout his career and has missed time in preseason camp, but Aranda is hopeful that he’ll be ready to play in the season opener.

“There was an MRI that took about 24 hours to get the reading of that, and it was a very long 24 hours,” Aranda said. “There was some confidence in that it wasn’t a tear or wasn’t anything bad, but then his history, he’s kind of banging on the door. So it turned out good, and we’re excited to have him back.”

Baylor’s young room of receivers has also evolved as sophomores Monaray Baldwin and Hal Presley and redshirt freshmen Josh Cameron and Javon Gipson have become likely targets for Shapen.

“I’ve seen some improvement from the receiver room,” Sims said. “That was a spot we lost some guys last year, so now guys are kind of stepping into their form. It’s cool to see competition in itself. Last year it was the quarterbacks, this year it’s the receivers. It’s always fun.”

Coming off an outstanding junior season, Sims is the leader of the tight ends. But he’s been particularly impressed by freshman Kelsey Johnson from Red Oak.

“He’s very athletic,” Sims said. “Kind of freaky, he’s fast and strong. The first couple weeks in the weight room, he’s throwing weight around. It’s kind of cool to see. He’s a strong dude, he’s fast and savvy, and understands the game of football. He fits in really well in this offense.”

Aranda has been impressed by how the veterans have shown the freshmen and transfers the standards expected in the Baylor football program, including the high level work ethic, attention to detail and building bonds with teammates.

But the freshmen have been anything but immature.

“There’s a lot of talent among the young guys, especially on defense,” Jackson said. “Mostly having the maturity to go on the field and watch film every day and taking notes during meetings are important. As a freshman, if you can go in there and do that and meet with some of the older guys and do extra, that’s going to be the advantage we have on our team. We’ve got depth and we've got players who can play during the season.”

Jackson saw how team bonding paid off in 2021’s Big 12 championship season. Though many of the faces have changed, Jackson expects to see another unified, unselfish squad with players willing to carry each other through the tough times.

“This team’s bond is unique,” Jackson said. “Each player on offense and defense is going to be something to allow us to play complementary football throughout the season. The team bonding and chemistry and being able to have young guys step up, that’s the advantage.”