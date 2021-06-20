WR Nabors commits to Baylor from Rockwall-Heath

Rockwall-Heath wide receiver Jordan Nabors verbally committed to Baylor on Sunday as he chose the Bears over Florida State, Houston, Michigan State, Colorado, Tennessee and other schools.

The 5-11, 170-pound Nabors, a three-star recruit, is Baylor's first wide receiver commitment in the 2022 class and the 13th overall.

Baylor has received three commitments in the last four days after The Woodlands offensive lineman Kaden Sieracki picked Baylor on Thursday and Mount Pleasant defensive tackle Tre Emory committed on Friday.

Nabors made 38 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns in 2020 for Rockwall-Heath.