X-factor: Newman-Johnson's versatility key to Baylor offensive line

The Bears will make a huge step up in competition in Saturday’s Big 12 home opener against a big, physical No. 14 Iowa State squad. Following such a promising start, there’s a higher bar now for an offensive line that knew it had to be more productive coming into 2021.

“We really had a heart to heart with each other over the offseason,” Newman-Johnson said. “It all started in the winter, and we felt like enough was enough. We had been challenged by Coach Aranda to get better. It basically started with the seniors with me and Connor (Galvin), and then Grant (Miller) and Jacob (Gall) came in. We just told ourselves we’re going to put our heads down and we’re going to work and work and work. Even when things start to look good, we’re going to keep looking.”

With Newman-Johnson making 21 starts and left tackle Galvin making 26, they know each other so well that they can anticipate each other’s moves. But the addition of Vanderbilt graduate transfer Miller and Buffalo transfer Gall has raised the experience level and solidified the offensive line.