Big 12's Yormark tells Waco crowd he's looking at new TV deal, potential expansion

Since taking over as Big 12 commissioner on Aug. 1, Brett Yormark has worked at a dizzying pace to position the conference for the ever-shifting future of college athletics.

He’s aggressively looked at adding Pac-12 teams to the Big 12 and has begun early discussions for new TV contracts with ESPN and Fox networks.

The old perception of the Big 12 standing still and not looking to expand is long gone. Yormark knows that to stay relevant in college athletics, the Big 12 has to constantly be in a state of growth.

“We've got a great opportunity in front of us,” Yormark said at Tuesday’s Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip Off Luncheon. “Great member institutions, great leadership across the conference, and I don’t think there’s been a better time than right now in the history of this conference, and my goal is to seize the opportunity in front of us and make the most of it.”

Most recently, Yormark has begun early discussions with ESPN and Fox for a new TV contract instead of waiting until the formal negotiating window in February 2024. The Big 12's current contract with ESPN and Fox expires after the 2024-25 academic year.

Big 12 schools are currently collecting $43 million annually for media rights, which would lag far behind the Big Ten, which is expected to provide each member institution $75 to $80 million annually after USC and UCLA join in 2024.

“We’ve had meaningful engagement with ESPN and Fox,” Yormark said. “When I took the job, I felt if there’s an opportunity to get an early extension, which would afford this conference stability and clarity from an economic point of view, that we should pursue it. ESPN and Fox love the new narrative of the Big 12 and what we envision and where we want to take it.”

When Texas and Oklahoma announced their jump to the SEC in the summer of 2021, the Big 12 moved quickly to bring BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston into the league beginning in 2023-24.

But Yormark has his eye out for expanding the Big 12 beyond 12 members after Texas and Oklahoma leave following 2024-25. The Pac-12 is the obvious target since it has been weakened by the upcoming departures of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten.

If the Big 12 acts quickly on expansion, it could boost its marketability in negotiations with ESPN and Fox.

“I’m going to telegraph it, I’m going to be very transparent to take action to expand, and I’ve done that,” Yormark said. “The rationale behind it is I aspire for this conference to be truly national. From a geographic standpoint, we need to have fans and institutions spread across this great country, from east to west. In addition, I want to provide scheduling opportunities for our media partners, so we’re in every time zone.”

But Yormark made it clear that any new members must fit the standards of the current members and add considerable value to the Big 12.

“I love the makeup of this conference right now with the eight members and the four we’re going to welcome in July,” Yormark said. “We bring in four schools, we go from five states to eight states, we go from 40 million people in our geographic footprint to 75 million, so we’re truly on our way to going national. But I want more. Wanting more doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to do it. It’s got to create value to the Big 12, it’s got to be for all the right reasons.”

Yormark doesn’t have the usual background of most college conference commissioners. He has experience in the entertainment industry after serving three years as the COO of Roc Nation and Co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified before moving to the Big 12.

Roc Nation is a full-service entertainment company supporting a diverse roster of talent via artist management, music publishing, touring, production, strategic brand development and more.

Previously, Yormark spent 14 years as president and CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE) Global, which manages and controls Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Nets’ NBA G League team, the Long Island Nets.

“I do feel my business background is very transferable to this role,” Yormark said. “I look at the Big 12 as a bit of a mature startup even though it’s been in business for 26 years. There’s lot of possibilities and opportunities. We are all experiencing and witnessing in real time the professionalization of college sports, and I think my skill set to brand businesses wherever I’ve been is a great fit for where this conference is going.”

With his business background, Yormark has concrete ideas on how to deal with the new NIL (name, image, likeness) era that’s prevalent in college athletics. He would like to see greater NIL guardrails and uniformity instead of the current anything goes craziness.

“I think from a commissioner’s point of view, I’d like to see a national standard,” Yormark said. “I’d like to see some uniformity across the industry as it relates to how NIL is executed. The emphasis for the NIL was not about inducements, it was not about pay for play. I think we need to put some guardrails around the NIL and what’s unfolding in front of us right now. We need to monitor the activity of collectives.”

McLennan Community College women's basketball coach Bill Brock, formerly an assistant coach at Baylor, was honored with the Frank Fallon Award for contributions to Central Texas basketball.