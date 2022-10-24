Yormark to speak at Tipoff Luncheon

New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark will be the keynote speaker at the annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip Off Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
Yormark will join Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew and women's coach Nicki Collen, and McLennan Community College men's coach Kevin Gill and women's coach Bill Brock.
The coaches will preview their upcoming seasons and provide quick looks at players on their rosters who are expected to contribute.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
