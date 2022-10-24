 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Yormark to speak at Tipoff Luncheon

  • 0
Big 12 Media Days Football

New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark will be the keynote speaker at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip Off Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.

 LM Otero, Associated Press

New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark will be the keynote speaker at the annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip Off Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.

Yormark will join Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew and women's coach Nicki Collen, and McLennan Community College men's coach Kevin Gill and women's coach Bill Brock.

The coaches will preview their upcoming seasons and provide quick looks at players on their rosters who are expected to contribute.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert