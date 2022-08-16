Young Baylor receivers connecting with Shapen

Baylor’s wide receivers are young, talented, and mostly unknown, but they understand the rare opportunity that stands in front of them.

Most of the veterans left the room in the spring as Tyquan Thornton was drafted by the New England Patriots, Drew Estrada signed as a free agent with the Houston Texans, and RJ Sneed is playing his final season of college with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Jobs are wide open. The players who perform the best in preseason drills will be on the field Sept. 3 against Albany in the season opener. The days of anonymity will soon be over for the current crop of receivers.

“I don’t take that personally because they’re on the outside looking in,” said Baylor sophomore receiver Monaray Baldwin. “Whoever Coach (Dallas) Baker chooses to play, we can all go out there and produce. I know these guys on a good level and I know what they’re capable of. They say we’re young, but if you can play football you can play football.”

One thing is certain: They all like catching passes from third-year sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen.

Making only the second start of his college career, Shapen showed his accuracy in Baylor’s 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game when he hit his first 17 passes for three touchdowns.

That precision is on display in every Baylor practice, and it’s something the Baylor receivers relish.

“It’s beautiful, I’m not going to lie,” said Auburn sophomore transfer receiver Hal Presley. “It’s different coming from him. In all my career, I’ve never had a quarterback like him. He can throw from different angles, he’s amazing.”

Baylor coach Dave Aranda likes the connection the Baylor receivers are making with Shapen, and he believes that’s only going to grow as the season unfolds.

“In terms of making contested catches, in terms of route running and getting off the press and their competitiveness that relates to catching, I think they’ve done an outstanding job,” Aranda said. “They’re playing hard. Offensively, there’s a fair amount of formation variety and a fair amount of shifts and motions, and they’re working their way through that.”

Baldwin is probably Baylor’s best known receiver, and it isn’t because of the catches he’s made. The sophomore pulled off one of the biggest plays of the Sugar Bowl when he busted loose for a 48-yard touchdown on a reverse to propel the Bears to a 21-7 win over Ole Miss.

People still congratulate Baldwin for that play, but he’s more focused on what he can bring to this year’s team.

“I hear it a lot,” Baldwin said. “I don’t really like to talk about it because it’s just one play and it’s more of a team game. People always talk about it. It felt good at the time, but I’m getting ready for this next season coming up.”

In a young room of receivers, Baldwin is glad to seek advice from sixth-year senior Gavin Holmes. Though Holmes has produced at times, he’s worked with through injuries and hopes his last season for the Bears is his best.

“I just go out there, I try to lead,” Holmes said. “That’s a big emphasis for me this whole offseason and this camp is just to be a more vocal leader. Because I’ve always tried to lead by example, show the guys what it takes to play, get out on the field and perform.”

The 6-3 Presley will also be a factor with his speed and leaping ability, and could replace Thornton as a deep threat. Presley has enjoyed learning the position under Baker, the Bears’ wide receivers coach who was a former NFL receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Honestly, we don’t even have to pick his brain, he just tells us everything,” Presley said. “And he’s really a free spirit. He gives us all we need. And ever since he came here, he’s made me a better player. I know more than I’ve ever known, so it’s really good with him being here.”

Walk-on redshirt freshman Cameron Bonner performed so well in the spring that he was awarded a scholarship. Redshirt freshmen Javon Gipson and Elijah Bean, junior Jaylen Ellis and sophomore Seth Jones could also make an impact.

Though their catching ability is the most visible aspect of their games, they all want to develop into more effective blockers.

“For me, it’s really just blocking because everybody knows I’m fast and I can run the ball and catch the ball,” Baldwin said. “But blocking is something we’re really taken more of a focus on. They know we’re going to run the ball and pass the ball, so if we’re the best blocking team in the country I know nobody can stop us.”

All the Baylor receivers took a lot of pride in seeing Thornton make a nine-yard touchdown catch in the Patriots’ preseason opener against the New York Giants. Thornton was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“It motivates me a lot, especially since I knew him on a great personal level and I talk to him all the time,” Baldwin said. “For him to be at that level, it just motivates me because the dude was right here last year. He’s from here, I can go there.”