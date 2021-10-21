Young-Malcolm receives Fallon award

Former Baylor All-American Sophia Young-Malcolm was honored with the Frank Fallon Award for her contributions to basketball in Central Texas at the annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip Off Luncheon on Thursday at McLane Stadium.

Young-Malcolm led Baylor to its first NCAA women's national championship in 2005 before becoming a WNBA All-Star with San Antonio. She is a member of the 2021 induction class of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and serves as an assistant athletic director for player development on the Baylor women's basketball staff.

National championship-winning Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew received a standing ovation from the 700 people in attendance before he spoke at the luncheon.

Drew gave a brief synopsis of his 2021-22 squad, comparing freshman forward Kendall Brown's dunking ability to that of former Baylor star Quincy Acy. He also discussed Arizona transfer guard James Akinjo's toughness and skills he brings to the table.

Baylor women's coach Nicki Collen said she wasn't hired to be "Kim Mulkey Jr." but was hired to run the program her way. Collen has only nine scholarship players this season, but said sophomore Sarah Andrews will be Baylor's next great point guard.

McLennan Community College women's basketball coach Ricky Rhodes and men's coach Kevin Gill also gave previews of their teams.