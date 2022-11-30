You've been served: Bears aim to ace NCAA tournament competition

Among other things, Baylor wants to ace the competition in the upcoming NCAA volleyball tournament.

The fourth-seeded Bears (23-6) have served aggressively of late, and they know they’re going to need to keep that up when volleyball’s “Big Dance” opens up on Thursday. Baylor will face off against Stephen F. Austin (26-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ferrell Center, right after Colorado (20-10) and fifth-seeded Rice (26-3) battle at 4:30 p.m.

When Baylor toes the line against the LadyJacks in its NCAA opener, it will be counting on superior servers like Mallory Talbert (24 aces), Averi Carlson (29) and Lauren Briseno (32) to set the pace with some deliveries that sizzle hotter than the fajita platter at your favorite Tex-Mex joint.

“We have a lot of servers that can really go on runs,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “Averi has been really reliable. And K-State, honestly, they were passing everything perfect till we got to Mallory Talbert, and then Mallory’s serves are — boom, boom, boom, boom — lasers to them.”

Indeed, in Baylor’s regular season-closing sweep of Kansas State last Saturday, the Bears dropped in five aces, including three from Talbert. And even when the ball didn’t hit the floor, Baylor consistently sprinkled enough juice on its serves to yield ragged passes from the Wildcats that led to out-of-system returns.

What makes Talbert so tough is that she can drop in the change-up or slider in addition to the fastball. Against K-State, several of her offerings sailed low and flat over the net before losing all velocity just before the passer could react.

That doesn’t happen by accident, McGuyre said.

“It’s like seeing fastball, fastball, change-up in baseball. We call it a snoop,” McGuyre said. “It’s something we train, it’s harder than it looks. We use radar guns on ours, and it’s 40 miles (per hour), 40 miles, 40 miles and then 32, 24 on it. As a passer, you see that ball coming at you, coming at you, hot, hot, hot, and it still looks like it’s coming, but because the pace isn’t there (you miss). But they key is for it to stay flat. I think sometimes when you go slower, then it gets loopy and probably like a knuckleball in baseball, then it becomes a home run, an easy one, if you kind of miss it a little bit.”

McGuyre calls serving a “closed loop skill,” meaning the player involved is counting on no one but herself to get the job done. If you slap a wounded duck into the net, you have no one to blame but yourself.

To that end, he gives a lot of credit to Carlson for her mental toughness to serve so well as a freshman.

“For her as a freshman to be one of our best, most consistent servers, it seems like she’s always getting the aces at 20-20, when it’s most important back there. Just her consistency has been huge,” McGuyre said.

Baylor’s first opponent SFA has some “heavy arms,” according to McGuyre, and the BU coach added that the LadyJacks take pride in their ball control and defense. If the Bears can get past them, they’ll face either a Colorado team that is used to killer competition in the Pac-12 or a talented Rice team that spent the entire season in the Top 25 and would probably be seeking a bit of payback for the sweep Baylor administered to the Owls in October.

To keep it going to the second week of the tournament, Baylor must play well in a variety of phases. But, like every point in a rally, service with a smile is where it all begins.

“That part will be huge,” McGuyre said. “Serving tough is always a great equalizer, so when you can serve tough, everyone becomes beatable at that point.”

Bear Facts

At Baylor's traditional NCAA tournament watch party at McGuyre's house in China Spring on Sunday, sophomore walk-on libero Lauren Briseno was surprised when she was rewarded with a full scholarship. Briseno, in her second year with the Bears out of Cornerstone Christian High School in San Antonio, leads the Bears with 351 digs and 32 service aces.