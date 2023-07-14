Zach Smith Follow Zach Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nov. 3, 2001, was the last time I willingly chose to not watch college football.

I was a 10-year-old kid just as excited to watch my cousin play his trombone in the Spartan Marching Band as I was for a huge rivalry game.

The Michigan Wolverines came to Spartan Stadium on that crisp fall afternoon as the No. 6 team in the nation and had won six of their last eight games in the largely one-sided rivalry against Michigan State.

With one second left, Michigan State quarterback Jeff Smoker hit T.J. Duckett in the back of the end zone to give the Spartans a 26-24 upset win. The sold-out crowd of more than 70,000 green and white-clad fans collectively lost their minds.

Except for one.

My dad will tell you I was too nervous to watch. I still contend that the feature story in the game program on Herb Haygood was too good to put down.

Whatever version is true, I haven’t missed an opportunity to watch a sporting event since. When I started reading Bill Simmons and the 2004 Red Sox season happened, I quickly changed what I wanted to do when I grew up.

My first real byline came more than six years later, when the sports editor of my hometown paper in Port Huron, Michigan, let me write about the 2010 World Cup just after I graduated high school.

To call myself a college football beat writer, and to cover a school like Baylor is truly a dream come true.

I’m not blind to the fact that I have some massive (hiking) shoes to fill.

John Werner is a legend. When he showed me around Waco last week and introduced me to some of the Baylor support staff, the respect he clearly earned from everyone around him was inspirational.

He is a treasure trove of knowledge about the Bears and so many other sports in Central Texas, and I’m sure I’ll be asking him plenty of questions as I continue to get acclimated.

Spending the last few days at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, I was referred to as the “new John” time and time again, which is to be expected. While I aspire to reach the high bar he set, I’m also pumped to bring my own voice and a new perspective to the Baylor football beat.

I’m looking forward to being part of the full sports team at the Trib. Seeing sports editor Brice Cherry and sports reporter DJ Ramirez work over the last few days at AT&T Stadium has reiterated the fact that they’re rock stars.

For the last six-plus years, I’ve been the do-it-all sports editor at the Hill Country News in northwest Austin.

I covered all sports at 12 high schools, the University of Texas, three minor league teams, Austin FC of Major League Soccer and everything in between, from professional disc golf to Formula One and the PGA Tour.

It was a blast. But, as anyone who has worked in community journalism can tell you, it was also a grind, albeit a very rewarding one.

One thing that I always kept in mind, whether I was interviewing Tiger Woods or the person at the end of the bench of a high school team, is that everyone has a story to tell and nobody is too small. It’s a mindset I’ll carry with me for the rest of my career.

Never one to turn down an adventure, I spent the two years right after college in Laredo. Aside from football, soccer is my favorite sport, and I jumped at the opportunity to cover the Laredo Heat, a fourth-division team.

I graduated from Michigan State and had the opportunity to follow the football team to the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl in Arizona in 2012 and the men’s basketball team to the Elite Eight at Madison Square Garden in 2014 during my time as a student journalist.

My dad and my aforementioned trombone-playing cousin are also Spartan grads, and played a huge role in why I went to MSU.

I also played trombone in the Spartan Marching Band, where I met my eventual wife, Kristen, who was the feature twirler. (Humble brag: She’s a nine-time world champion twirler, a fact she’ll be THRILLED that I’m sneaking into this column.)

Fear not, Baylor fans, I won’t bring up the 2015 Cotton Bowl — much.

Anthony Bourdain — the chef, traveler, TV host and all-around Renaissance man — has had a huge impact on the way I view the world. The way he treated and interacted with people is how I aim to live my life.

But perhaps his biggest lesson was that, while he talked to so many people, visited so many different places and ate so much different food, he was learning until the very end.

Hopefully, I am, too.