One of the first people that crossed my mind after digesting the first week of college football was George Orwell.

In his dystopian novel “1984,” Orwell wrote about the idea of “doublethink,’ wher” you accept that two conflicting beliefs as true, even if one or both go against your memory or sense of reality.

More ideas in that novel are relevant in our society now than I care to admit, but the concept has been percolating in my mind ever since Deion Sanders and Colorado upset TCU.

Is Sanders both the best and worst thing to happen to college football? Can you be both a fan and a journalist?

Yes.

Coach Prime is undeniably electric. He always has been and always will be. There are very few people in the sports bubble that have no opinion about Sanders — you either love him or hate him.

“Deion is basically the tree of life in Avatar for takes,” Dan “Big Cat” Katz said on his podcast Pardon My Take.

He is unapologetically himself, and I want more of that energy in my life.

He’s doing his job, pumping up his team, the fanbase and the donors. There’s nobody better at it in college football other than maybe Nick Saban pointing to his trophy case.

Sanders repeatedly questioned ESPN’s Ed Werder after the Buffs beat the Horned Frogs: “Do you believe now?”

Great question. Wrong audience.

Not long after the game, longtime Sports Illustrated writer Jeff Pearlman sent out a tweet (xeet?) that Austin American-Statesman columnist Cedric Golden responded to that was very critical of a Colorado-based journalist covering the game celebrating the moment.

There are a few rules in a press box or at a team’s availability. No cheering. No wearing the logos or jerseys of the teams playing. Always eat too much press box food.

When someone breaks the rules, do I feel physically ill? Not quite. Mildly annoyed? Absolutely.

The line between fan and journalist is a tough one to walk, and it’s one that very few people take the time to recognize.

But it’s still an important one that separates the good reporters from the great ones.

Baylor’s offensive line was objectively horrible in their season-opening loss to Texas State. My question to head coach Dave Aranda after the game was about why that group was bad and what they needed to do to get better.

I showed up to his weekly press conference on Monday and the player availability on Tuesday — if Aranda or any offensive lineman has a problem with me, they know where I’ll be.

Fandom dies a little bit when you put on a journalist cap.

It’s probably why my wife looked at me with a confused face as Central Michigan marched down the field to take an early lead against Michigan State in their first game of the season on Friday night. There was a tinge of sadness watching former Spartan receiver Keon Coleman dice up LSU for Florida State.

My Michigan State cap is still there, tucked away deep inside my closet.

In a way, I’m a Baylor fan, too. I want them to go to a bowl game so I can follow them to Hawaii, Arizona or Florida. I want Richard Reese to win the Heisman. More eyes on them mean more eyes on me.

But when they stink, I’m gonna say they stink.

So yes, Coach Prime, I do believe.

I believe you are far and away the most entertaining coach in the country. I believe I’ll be watching every interview you do for the rest of eternity. I believe you have the type of team and the type of players that can compete with any team in the country.