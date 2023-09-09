Three quick takeaways from Baylor's 20-13 loss to No. 12 Utah Saturday at McLane Stadium:

1. Not a very good debut for Sawyer Robertson

This take was originally going to be ‘Not a bad debut for Sawyer Robertson.’

Robertson threw a backbreaking interception with under two minutes to go, and the Utes milked the clock and scored a touchdown with 17 left to take their first lead of the game and steal a 20-13 road win.

Before the interception, I wouldn’t say Robertson had a bad game. But he wasn’t absolutely killing it, either.

He was already facing an uphill battle before he made his first start.

The Lubbock native and Mississippi State transfer was replacing a leader in Blake Shapen who had a good game last week, was going against a top-15 team and had an offensive line that didn’t exactly exude confidence.

He finished 12-28 passing for 218 yards and two interceptions and rushed for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Shapen is expected to be back from his MCL injury in time for the UCF game, so Robertson will presumably get the nod next week at home against Long Island and for the Big 12 conference opener against Texas in two weeks.

2. Now that’s the kind of defense everyone was expecting

There have been a lot of buzzwords flying around Baylor camp ever since Matt Powledge came back to Baylor to re-mold the defense.

Energy. Intensity. Focus. Toughness. Resiliency.

We saw it all come into focus against Utah. Mostly.

The Bears were dominant against the Utes, holding them to under 40 yards in three drives in the first quarter and 377 total yards in the game, a night-and-day difference from last week’s loss to Texas State.

Utah finished the game 8-for-18 on 3rd down conversions and 0-for-1 on 4th down tries.

Baylor players that expect to fill up the state sheet did just that. Linebacker Matt Jones had nine tackles and two pass breakups, Mike Smith had eight tackles, defensive lineman Gabe Hall had four tackles and a sack, and TJ Franklin had three tackles and a sack.

With regular starting safety Devin Lemear out for a few weeks with a dislocated elbow, Alfonzo Allen was expected to get the first shot at filling that role. He didn’t.

Instead, true freshman DJ Coleman stepped up and had a huge game, making six tackles with one pass breakup.

Clearly, Aranda and the coaches will give anyone a shot if they show something in practice, regardless of their age or previous stats. It was a benefit for the Bears on Saturday.

3. Running with a purpose helped by a shuffled line

Have I ever told you that Dominic Richardson enjoys being physical?

Richardson, who briefly left the game with an injury in the third quarter, was the lead back for the second straight game, rushing for 77 yards on 14 carries. Richard Reese finished with 21 yards on seven carries.

Aranda has said he’d go with the hot hand in the backfield, and Richardson gives him a little bit more of an option to run through defenses as opposed to around them.

The offensive line was a big issue in last week’s loss to Texas State, but things got shuffled against Utah. Campbell Barrington, who started at left tackle last week, shifted to right tackle. Alvin Ebosele, who didn’t start last week, started at left tackle.

It worked.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robinson wasn’t sacked, and the elite Utah defensive front only had one quarterback hurry.

The old coaching cliche is that a game is won or lost up front, and if the Baylor offensive line works in tandem with Richardson and Reese like they did Saturday against Utah, the Bears are only looking up.