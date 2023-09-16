Three quick takeaways from Baylor’s 30-7 win over Long Island Saturday at McLane Stadium:

A win is a win

It wouldn’t have mattered if Baylor had beaten Alabama or Midway’s junior varsity team, all that matters to the Bears is that they don’t have zero in the first part of the record.

The 30-7 win over Long Island snaps the longest losing streak since 2017.

With the win, Baylor avoids starting the season 0-3 for the ninth time in program history — 10th if you want to count the 0-3-1 start from back in 1911.

The stats were wildly skewed in Baylor’s favor, as the Bears out-gained the Sharks 373-183 in total offense, had a 73-43 margin in total plays and dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for more than 35 minutes.

The Bears were an impressive STAT on 4th down, while the Sharks didn’t convert either of the 4th down attempts and converted just one of their seven 3rd down tries.

And yet, Baylor didn’t cover itself in glory, especially in the first half.

The Baylor defense couldn’t seem to wrap up a ball carrier, and Long Island picked up yards by the chunk on its scoring drive just before halftime. Monaray Baldwin had a bad drop early in the first quarter.

Once the second half kicked off following a two-hour weather delay, Baylor grabbed the momentum again, scoring twice more.

McLane Stadium will surely be rocking when No. 4 Texas comes to Waco next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for the final Big 12 meeting between the Bears and Longhorns.

However slight, Baylor has some momentum.

Born to run

The Baylor rushing game was on a mission against Long Island.

With leading rusher Dominic Richardson sidelined with an apparent injury, there was plenty of opportunity for Richard Reese to show what made him last season’s Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

He did, and the rest of the group followed suit.

Reese finished with 82 yards on 12 carries and his first two touchdowns of the year.

True freshman Dawson Pendergrass did his part to fill the shoes of Richardson from a physical perspective, rushing for 111 yards on 21 attempts, both team highs, and scoring the first touchdown of his Baylor career in the second quarter.

The 48 rushing attempts by the Bears were more than all but three games last year.

The offensive line, which has taken a lot of criticism over the first two weeks, deserves some flowers. The group once again saw Campbell Barrington start at right tackle with Alvin Ebosele at left tackle.

Baylor didn’t give up a sack, and Long Island had just four tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries.

The kids are alright

On of the best things about the first three games of the season is that the true freshmen keep stepping up for the Bears on both sides of the ball.

On offense, Dawson Pendergrass (from Alba, Texas, population 473) had a breakout game, rushing for a team-high 111 yards on 21 carries, including his first touchdown in the second quarter.

On defense, cornerback Caden Jenkins continued to make plays, while Carl Williams made a bone-rattling hit in the second quarter and came down with his first interception just before halftime.

Against Utah last week, it was DJ Coleman finishing tied for third on the team with six tackles and one pass breakup.

You could take it a step further and look at redshirt freshmen who have been key players for the Bears this season, too. Linebacker Kyler Jordan has already solidified himself as a leader in the linebacker room, and STAR Corey Gordon is fourth on the team in tackles.

Offensively, there have been plenty of issues along the offensive line, but Alvin Ebosele has been improving after he slotted into the starting left tackle role for the last two games, while Kevin Sieracki has held things down at right guard.

Regardless of how the rest of this season goes for the Bears, the future is bright.