Welcome to the new-look Big 12. A hipper, younger, cooler Big 12, as commissioner Brett Yormark has put it. An innovative and disruptive Big 12.

A lot has happened since July 2021 when two of the conference’s most recognizable institutions dropped a bomb on college athletics, tipping the first domino in a new series of realignments. And for many, that marked the end of the Big 12, but for the Big 12 it marked an opportunity to become a pack of wolves instead of the carcass being preyed upon by vultures.

That didn’t just mean the addition of four new schools and the introduction of a new commissioner. It also meant a strategy to make the Big 12 the center of attention and retain it the topic of conversation — turning it into a brand recognizable beyond the limits of college athletics.

“As we look forward, we will continue to innovate, create, and positively disrupt, living at the intersections of culture, sports and business,” Yormark said in his state of the conference address to open Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday morning, as the Big 12 introduced a brand refresh that will lead to the launch of a new logo in 2024.

With the addition and expansion of its branding and marketing team, headed my chief marketing officer Tyrel Kirkham, the Big 12 wants to do more than simply put together a contemporary visual image of the league. It hopes to incorporate its brand with the experience, as a way to connect with younger audiences while retaining its current fan base.

“It starts first and foremost with Commissioner Yormark’s vision to contemporize and modernize our brand to ensure that we give all future student-athletes a reason to vote yes for the Big 12,” Kirkham said. “And with that comes just a cleaner brand aesthetic, one that is highly visible, one that is creative, one that speaks to a younger audience while also being mindful of our existing audience.

“I think we’ve done a really good job in the type of content that you see us pushing out, coupled with the experiential in how we activate and show up in places that you typically wouldn’t see us show up in as we continue to look to enhance the Big 12 brand.”

Visually, the Big 12’s aesthetic looks sleeker. The conference is leaning into the concept of a container, filling it with “dynamic imagery and compelling content” and interlocking with the member institution’s logos in order to showcase their colors and bring them to the forefront.

The conference is also launching a new message in its refresh through a media spot which was unveiled on Wednesday. Combining film of current student-athletes with archival footage of milestone moments in the history of the league, the Big 12 is setting the narrative that the conference has always been “Greater than 12.”

“We think there’s a longstanding history in the Big 12 that’s certainly relevant and a household name already,” Kirkham said. “We certainly have to do our part to continue to enhance that narrative, and it’s us taking advantage of our championship moments and making those as big as they possibly can be.”

Big 12 officials said they want to meet people where they are across all its platforms, not just digitally but in activation of new elements across its events. Both Yormark and Kirkham noted that music was a big element in boosting the cultural aspect of the league and the commissioner announced the addition of a halftime show to the Big 12 football championship, which will be aired on ABC. The featured artist will be revealed on Aug. 12, the same day championship game tickets go on sale.

From its merch collaboration with Bathing Ape at last year’s football championship and performances and partnerships with influencers such as the appearance of Shaq at its basketball tournament in Kansas City, to the Big 12 Eats initiative during its basketball and baseball championships, the Big 12 has been looking to go in a direction no one has thought of before in the college athletics arena.

“Branding is important,” Kirkham said. “It’s how people feel about you. And for us, as we try to create those points of differentiation, it’s important that your brand stands out and that you’re different. It’s not, everyone’s doing the same thing. We take great pride in going left when everyone else is going right. It’s really the ethos of what Brett Yormark is creating and the opportunity he’s afforded our staff to just dream big and have the opportunity to execute things.”

Big 12 Eats alone engaged an audience beyond the regular sports fan, showcasing the varying culinary options that exist within the markets of the league’s schools. Kirkham noted there were over 8,000 units of food sold during the basketball championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City last March.

“We saw people that didn’t root for the Big 12 or weren’t necessarily following us on a regular basis following us now because we gave them a new opportunity to interact with us,” Kirkham said. “Meeting people where they are and using culinary as a road to fandom ... is what we’re all about.”

Next week, the Big 12 will stake its flag at Rucker Park where 11 men’s and women’s basketball coaches will lead youth clinics at the famed New York City park, not just engaging the next generation of athletes but also showcasing the brand outside of its member markets.

In addition, Yormark announced the launch of the league’s first international extension in Big 12 Mexico as well as connecting with the Spanish-language market in the U.S. The Big 12 football championship will add a Hispanic radio broadcast while select football and basketball games will air on ESPN Deportes and FOX Deportes as well as in Mexico.

“I had a history working in Mexico,” Yormark said. “I took the Brooklyn Nets there in 2016 and had a wonderful experience, and when I took this job and started thinking about our international strategy, I just didn’t want to do a one-off. We had different markets around the world coming to us saying, hey, would you like to do a conference game.”

“What we decided as a collective group is to be a little bit more strategic, and when you look at Mexico, it’s an ideal extension to our geographic footprint. When you look at the makeup of many of our member institutions, connecting with the Hispanic community is critically important.”

The Kansas and Houston men’s and women’s basketball teams will face off in the launch of Big 12 Mexico in Mexico City in December of 2024. Following the launch, Big 12 women’s soccer and baseball will engage in exhibitions with local clubs from the region.

Sports has always been an interdisciplinary meeting point — a combination of science, medicine and technology, bolstered by business and politics and a driver of culture, society, economy and change. Athletics are religion, passion, hope and pain. They’re a magnifying glass on the very nature of humanity.

And the Big 12 is turning that magnifying glass toward itself and saying, “We are here. We’re not going anywhere but up. Watch us.”