Brice Cherry: Bama Fatigue not enough to prevent Young from deserved pedestal

Aren’t you sick of Alabama yet?
Man, trust me, I’m with you. I’ve been suffering from a condition called Crimson Tide Fatigue for years now. Symptoms include clogged ears whenever Nick Saban speaks, an itchy remote control trigger finger when their games appear on my flat screen, and a relentless display of eye rolling at any college football commentator’s fawning about the latest and greatest Bama stud duck.
Nevertheless, Alabama’s not going away, no matter how much we all want them to disappear. If I’m the Tide, I’m saying, “Don’t like us? Tough. Shut up and beat us then.”
You don’t always have to like them to respect them. I may be ready to move on from Alabama, but that didn’t prevent me from recognizing that Bryce Young was the most deserving Heisman Trophy candidate in the land. He got my No. 1 vote, and it really wasn’t close.
For all of the overwhelming Alabama-ness of college football, Young became the first Tide quarterback to win the nation’s most prestigious individual honor on Saturday. That’s fairly amazing, considering the Tide once suited up “Broadway” Joe Namath at QB, not to mention the program’s run of Heisman finalists in recent years — A.J. McCarron (2013), Tua Tagovailoa (2018) and Mac Jones (2020).
It may go down like a Lima bean and Castor Oil smoothie, but Young could be better than all of them. The supremely skilled sophomore slung 43 touchdown passes for Bama this year, second in the country only to Western Kentuky’s Bailey Zappe. While Zappe is an electric name for a QB, I’m betting that Western Kentucky didn’t play quite as salty a schedule as the Tide.
Young wasn’t just prolific, he was proficient. He tossed just four interceptions in 462 pass attempts. He may have been a first-time starter, but he sure didn’t look like one.
OK, back to my Bama-bashing for a moment. It drives me nuts that Saban’s program always seems to get the benefit of the doubt when it comes to poll positioning and College Football Playoff rankings. When the Tide lost at Texas A&M on Oct. 9 — golly, Aggies, did you have to whoop so loudly at that particular nugget? — Bama barely dipped in the poll at all. And it didn’t take them long to rise right back into CFP contention. Why? Because they’re Bama.
But here’s where I acknowledge that they’re Bama because they win. One loss? That’s a down year in Tuscaloosa, and stop-the-presses, parades-in-the-streets news anywhere else.
Perhaps they’ve actually earned that benefit of the doubt.
Besides, I probably wouldn’t slap that L as a helmet sticker (a scarlet letter, perhaps?) on Young’s lid. He did throw one of his four picks on the season against the Aggies, but he also totaled 369 passing yards and three touchdowns in Bama’s 41-38 defeat. That stumble just came down to an inspired effort from Jimbo Fisher’s schizophrenic Aggies, and an uncharacteristically porous performance from the Bama defense.
Like a lot of you, I was kind of hoping that Georgia would do the country a favor and molly wop Alabama in the SEC title game. That would have dealt the Tide a second loss and, if there’s any justice in the world, it would have prevented them from making the final four for the first time in the CFP era.
Again, I repeat: They’re Bama because they win. And against Kirby Smart’s juggernaut bunch of Bulldogs, it was Bama who delivered the mollywopping. Behind three TD passes and another scoring run from Young, the Tide humbled Georgia, 41-24, and gave the country another SEC Invitational for the postseason. Whee!
Don’t blame Young, though. Is he supposed to care that nobody outside of the state of Alabama wants to see this team win another national championship? What the New York Yankees are to Major League Baseball, what the New England Patriots are to the NFL, what Duke is to college basketball, Alabama is to college football. Young is Bama’s Christian Laettner, only infinitely more likable.
In a year where nobody wanted to step up and seize hold of the Heisman, Bryce Young noticed that crack in opportunity’s window and announced his presence. In the most important weekend of the year, he made the most significant impact of any player in the country. It wasn’t so much a Heisman Moment as it was a Heisman Statement.
That statement being: We’re Bama, and we’re not going away.
I don’t have to like it, but I can respect it.