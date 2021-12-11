Brice Cherry: Bama Fatigue not enough to prevent Young from deserved pedestal

Besides, I probably wouldn’t slap that L as a helmet sticker (a scarlet letter, perhaps?) on Young’s lid. He did throw one of his four picks on the season against the Aggies, but he also totaled 369 passing yards and three touchdowns in Bama’s 41-38 defeat. That stumble just came down to an inspired effort from Jimbo Fisher’s schizophrenic Aggies, and an uncharacteristically porous performance from the Bama defense.

Like a lot of you, I was kind of hoping that Georgia would do the country a favor and molly wop Alabama in the SEC title game. That would have dealt the Tide a second loss and, if there’s any justice in the world, it would have prevented them from making the final four for the first time in the CFP era.

Again, I repeat: They’re Bama because they win. And against Kirby Smart’s juggernaut bunch of Bulldogs, it was Bama who delivered the mollywopping. Behind three TD passes and another scoring run from Young, the Tide humbled Georgia, 41-24, and gave the country another SEC Invitational for the postseason. Whee!