Brice Cherry: Conference championship weekend took my Heisman ballot to the Max

As you’re well aware, the Heisman Trophy recognizes the most outstanding college football in America for a particular season.

To me, that means the entire season — including conference championship weekend.

I’ve never fully understood Heisman voters who submitted their ballots prior to the conference championships. The deadline is the Monday after those games. Even if your mind is made up, don’t you owe it to the respective candidates to at least watch the final full weekend of action? Truth be told, those last games often leave a lasting impression.

They certainly swayed me before I ultimately cast my vote for TCU’s Max Duggan. I took my ballot to the Max — in more ways than one.

Going into the conference championships, I still found myself in the undecided voter camp. That’s not always the case, and yet I still like to wait until after that final full Saturday of games before casting my ballot, just to take into account the candidates’ full stance on all the issues. (Including the issue of this: how many touchdowns are they going to produce in their most important games of the season?)

Forget touchdowns. What Duggan delivered in the Big 12 championship game was one of the gutsiest performances I’d witnessed in years.

Duggan hoisted his team onto his back and nearly carried it to yet another suspenseful triumph in a season’s worth of them for the Frogs. In the fourth quarter and overtime, the Frogs just kept allowing Duggan to call his own number as a rusher. And it worked. Duggan rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, and became the first quarterback since Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in 2015 to rush for 100 yards and pass for 250 in a conference championship game.

Talk about leaving it all on the field. When Duggan scored on an 8-yard run late in the fourth quarter to pull the Frogs to within two points of Kansas State, he was so gassed he couldn’t even celebrate. Of course, he still managed to get to his feet and quickly lead TCU to a successful, game-tying two-point conversion as well.

Though the Frogs ultimately fell, 31-28, in overtime, Duggan did absolutely everything he could do to preserve TCU’s unbeaten season. He stretched for the end zone on one of his overtime carries, but was ultimately ruled inches short. TCU opted to give the ball to running back Kendre Miller at that point — and Miller may have actually scored on third down before being stuffed on fourth. The way Duggan had been doggedly running, you can’t help but wonder what might have happened if the Frogs would have gone for the QB sneak instead.

All season long, I thought that TCU’s only path to the College Football Playoff was through an undefeated record. I just figured the Frogs wouldn’t hold enough national sway to convince the committee if they had one loss, deserving or not.

But Max got TCU in, without a doubt. Even in defeat, Duggan convinced the CFP committee, who realized that the Frogs losing by three points in overtime to a Kansas State team that they’d already beaten once still made TCU plenty playoff-worthy. In fact, TCU didn’t drop from its No. 3 spot, even after losing its final game. Call it the Duggan effect. (A lot of TCU fans might also call it a make-up call for 2014, when the Frogs went from No. 3 to No. 6 despite winning their final game, 55-3).

Going into championship week, I was probably leaning more toward USC’s Caleb Williams as my top Heisman pick. Certainly, Williams stood out in 2022 as a gifted and statistically impressive field general. I also knew that running back Bijan Robinson of Texas would be on my ballot as the No. 3 choice. Robinson was easily the most talented player I saw play all season, and probably deserved an invitation to New York. Maybe next year UT coach Steve Sarkisian will figure out how to properly use that guy. The only thing holding Bijan back was misuse.

But Duggan’s finishing kick pushed him to the top of my ballot, and likely many others.

Statistically speaking, Duggan doesn’t blow you away. He’s still plenty good, mind you, having thrown for 30 touchdowns against only four interceptions. But those 30 TD tosses are “only” 12th in the country.

However, if grit were a stat, Duggan would lead the country and then some. How can you not admire his backstory? In 2020, he endured heart surgery and another emergency procedure to repair a life-threatening blood clot. He limped through an injury-filled 2021 season that included a broken nose and a torn tendon in his foot.

Duggan ignored the transfer portal and chose to stick at TCU through a coaching change, but didn’t open this season as the Frogs’ starter. Redshirt freshman Chandler Morris started TCU’s opener before Duggan entered following an injury to Morris.

All Duggan has done since is win, to the point where TCU will become the first team not named the Oklahoma Sooners to represent the Big 12 in the CFP.

Then, at the very end of the season, Duggan lost. And yet still won over plenty of believers.

Including this one.