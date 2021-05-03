Brice Cherry: Don't fear the transfer portal, the games will survive

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you’re a college sports fan, it’s easy to hear the reports and feel trepidation.

Those fearful conveyances build on one another, for they are constant. So-and-so has entered — duh-duh-duh — the Transfer Portal. (Cue woman screaming.)

It sounds like a science fiction movie, doesn’t it? The transfer portal could be a way to bend time and space, or maybe it’s that transport that Captain Kirk and Doctor Spock used to travel from the surface of some alien planet back to the USS Enterprise. Beam me up, Scotty — use the transfer portal!

Every time I hear that someone has entered the transfer portal, I worry that I may be danger of falling into it. Am I safe? Are you? Watch out! Oh, sorry. My bad. It was just a random beam of sunlight.

Truth is, all-out college free agency is upon us. And it’s nothing to fear.

In mid-April, the NCAA formally approved a rule that would allow for undergraduate athletes to transfer one time without having to sit out a year after they reach their new school. Even as the policies have trended this way for a while, this rule change is ground-breaking. If you’re a college athlete looking to switch schools, you don’t have to jump through any more hoops. Your first transfer is on us, the NCAA ostensibly says.