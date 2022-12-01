Brice Cherry: Long-haul marriage best suited for Rhule, Huskers

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Matt Rhule has worn a lot of hats over the years.

No, really, It’s not a metaphor. Assuming he kept them all, the guy’s closet should be spilling over with multicolored lids.

Even in the nomadic world of coaching, Rhule is a next-level gypsy. He has never stayed anywhere very long. One season at Penn State, two at Buffalo, one at UCLA, a few more at Western Carolina. Even after he became a head coach, Rhule’s longest stint was the four seasons he spent at Temple.

Now, Rhule has landed an eight-year contract to lead the woebegone Nebraska Cornhuskers. If both he and Nebraska were smart, they’d make this marriage stick.

Rhule is a good coach. Carolina Panthers fans would undoubtedly dispute this take, but Baylor fans remember. Or at least I hope they do.

Yes, Rhule was a short-timer in Waco. But what he accomplished in his three seasons leading the Bears should not be dismissed or forgotten. He began by heartily mopping up the ugly mess that Art Briles had created. Again, that may be an unpopular take among a segment of Baylor fans, but it’s the cold, hard truth. Like it or lump it.

The name “Baylor” had hit an all-time low following the sexual assault scandal that cost Briles, President Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw their jobs. That’s saying something, considering the scorn Dave Bliss brought upon the university back in 2003.

Rhule sought to restore Baylor’s reputation. He ran off some of the riff-raff, and instituted a widespread, highly visible community service program among the football program. That’s not to suggest that players handing out turkeys on Thanksgiving or reading books to school children can heal the scars worn by the victims of sexual assault, not even close. But under Rhule, it was clear: Baylor football players will be held to a higher standard than before.

Plus, he won. Oh, not right away, of course. The Bears went 1-11 that first season under Rhule. They still had a lot of growing up to do on the field, and an onslaught of injuries didn’t help. But it should say something about just how much Rhule was respected that he generated interest from NFL teams even after that one-win debut season with Baylor.

In Rhule’s second season, the Bears took a Beamonesque leap forward. They improved to 7-6 to return to respectability, and outgunned Vanderbilt, 45-38, in the Texas Bowl down at NRG Stadium in Houston.

His third season resulted in another significant breakthrough. Leaning heavily on a veteran roster, the Bears won 11 games, advancing to the Big 12 championship game and the program’s first trip to the Sugar Bowl in 44 years. Rhule won a variety of Coach of the Year honors, including the Big 12 Coach of the Year from the Associated Press and the Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year award, as voted on by his coaching peers.

He always had an NFL itch that needed scratching, though. Even at Baylor, Rhule carried an NFL mindset, as the Bears employed a variety of pro-style schemes. So when Carolina came calling, he couldn’t say no. Of course, can you blame him? If Carolina wanted to back up a fleet of Brinks trucks — to the tune of a seven-year, $62-million contract — to my house, go right ahead, guys.

It seemed like the perfect fit. The NFL guy was finally getting his shot to be a head coach in the NFL. But it wasn’t. As fits go, in fact, it was if someone had swiped one of Rhule’s signature sideline smocks and had shrunk it in the laundry about six sizes too small.

To paraphrase Jerry Glanville, the NFL stands for Not For Long if you can’t get the job done. And Rhule didn’t. The Panthers went just 11-27 under his watch, cycling through a pedestrian group of quarterbacks while also suffering several key injuries, including a season-ending loss of star running back Christian McCaffery in Rhule’s first season in Carolina.

The talent wasn’t very good in Carolina, but Rhule deserves some of the blame for that. And when the Panthers continued to sag this season, the inevitable finally happened, as the Panthers cut Rhule loose on Oct. 10.

Not surprisingly, his name started popping up for various college openings almost immediately. Last weekend came the news that he had landed at Nebraska, agreeing to an eight-year, $74-million contract that would make him the third-highest paid coach in the Big Ten.

Again, though, to really make this work, Rhule needs to see this contract through to completion. All the job hopping needs to end in Lincoln.

Some in the media wondered why Rhule would go through the hassle with the Huskers, 74 million reasons notwithstanding. Nebraska is the Enron of college football. It’s a tarnished brand. This season marks the Huskers’ sixth straight losing campaign. Nebraska— yes, Nebraska, former Hercules of the Heartland, winner of five national championships and a whopping 46 conference championships — hasn’t even played in a bowl game since 2016.

Again, some of my media colleagues, people whose opinions I respect, have questioned Rhule’s sanity. “He’ll never be able to recruit to Lincoln – kids don’t want to go there,” they say. But if players are willing to spend four or five years in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, or Iowa City, Iowa, or Oxford, Mississippi, it can certainly be done in Lincoln. Those aren’t garden spots, either. It’s all about the program (and the coach).

Besides, if a 2022 video of a 7-year-old boy espousing his deep love of corn can go viral and rack up upward of 70 million views (and counting), why can’t Cornhusker country suddenly become trendy, too? (Yes, that actually happened.)

It’s not about getting all the five-star guys, anyway. Rhule won at Baylor and Temple without the highest of high-level recruits. He and his staff proved adept at finding guys who proved a snug fit, the diamonds in the rough who could shine and be shaped into NFL prospects with a little polish. Those are the types of players Rhule needs at Nebraska, and the ones he should be able to land.

"I am here because this is the right fit; it's the right time," Rhule said at his introductory press conference in Lincoln. "And I have one message for you: We can absolutely do it."

I agree. Nebraska fans will need to exhibit some patience, as these turnarounds don’t happen overnight. But this is a passionate fan base that craves a restoration of its winning glory. The “Red Wave” may not have engulfed America in the midterm elections, but it still exists in Lincoln, where it’s better known as the “Red Sea.” Even in spite of the program’s recent struggles, Nebraska has still sold out every home game since 1962.

In Rhule, they’ve found a guy who can match their passion. I’m convinced that if the administration and boosters in Lincoln give him the necessary time, he’ll win. The guy is equally intelligent and intense. If Rhule didn’t love football so much, he’d make a great salesman. I’m telling you, I can’t count the number of times I was ready to run through a wall at one of his old Baylor press conferences. And I wasn’t even wearing a helmet.

Can Rhule release his NFL dream? We’ll see. It certainly seems like he’s better suited as a college coach.

To really make this work, it’s time for him to plant some roots.