Brice Cherry: Nostalgia's narcotic still intoxicates, even years later

“We moved to the San Antonio area when I was 3, shortly after my dad got out of the Army. So, as a San Antonio kid, it’s 2003, when I got to watch the Spurs win an NBA championship and I was old enough to remember what I had seen. That Spurs team helped me fall in love with sports in general, but more specifically basketball. Being able to watch Tim Duncan and David Robinson embrace after the final horn of Game 6 against New Jersey, seeing the way Steve Kerr and Bruce Bowen simply looked like they belonged, it made me see there’s so much more to basketball than shooting and dribbling. That year drove my passion for basketball, which has driven my passion for sports in general, and was a driving factor in me pursuing this career in sports journalism.”