Brice Cherry: Nostalgia's narcotic still intoxicates, even years later

Nostalgia is a powerful drug.
Audiences resonate with TV shows and movies like Happy Days, The Wonder Years, Dazed and Confused and Stranger Things for reasons far beyond their writing and characters. Such programs act as a time machine, carrying us back to an era that still exists in our memories and conjuring up feelings and images associated with that time.
Sports fans are as susceptible to the nostalgia narcotic as anyone. If you ask us about the “good old days” of our sports fandom, we don’t have to consult the calendar to search for a specific year. It is burned into our temporal lobes for all eternity.
I don’t want to call nostalgia a liar, but he certainly doesn’t tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. When it comes to particular eras, the memory tends to omit the negativity and focus on just the good stuff. Nostalgia gives us drunk goggles, blurring out the blemishes that we don’t want to see. It’s honestly a pretty neat trick by our minds.
When director Richard Linklater set out to make Dazed and Confused in the early 1990s, he wanted to make a movie about how it sucked to be a teenager in the 70s. Somehow, viewers sentimentalized that time frame instead. “Yeah, man, that’s how it was! The 70s rocked!” was the general takeaway, even as the film mostly portrayed teens driving around, doing nothing. Objects in the rear view mirror are warmer than they appear.
But rather that continuing to rain on nostalgia’s parade, let’s join the party. For the sports fan, it’s true that a particular time, a particular year, may not really have been as great as your memory claims. And yet, it was still pretty friggin’ great, wasn’t it?
As an experiment, I reached out to an esteemed group of test subjects: my colleagues in the local sports media realm. I posed the question, “What year do you feel most nostalgic about when it comes to sports, and why?” Even as their allegiances and their favorite years differ from yours or mine, those cozy, almost romantic feelings unfold as a shared experience, for we are all nostalgic about something. Observe:
“For me, it’s anytime I think about the 2004 Red Sox. I can tell you where I was watching each game of the ALCS and World Series. I was so happy when they finally won. Honestly, I love that team so much that when David Ortiz got shot (at a bar in 2019), I thought, ‘If he needs a kidney, I’m there.’ I’m glad he was OK, but the offer is still on the table.”
Paul Catalina, SicEmSports.com, age 41
“I am probably most nostalgic about being a kid in the 1970s, when every Cowboys game was all-important and the Southwest Conference was in its heyday. When summers were spent playing baseball in Rogers, devouring the baseball magazines I threw in my grandmother’s shopping cart from the periodical rack at Guess’s Groceries & Dry Goods. Every day spent with the sports section of the morning paper spread out on the floor to pore over the NFL/NBA/MLB box scores from the night before.”
Tim Waits, Temple Daily-Telegram, age 58
“We moved to the San Antonio area when I was 3, shortly after my dad got out of the Army. So, as a San Antonio kid, it’s 2003, when I got to watch the Spurs win an NBA championship and I was old enough to remember what I had seen. That Spurs team helped me fall in love with sports in general, but more specifically basketball. Being able to watch Tim Duncan and David Robinson embrace after the final horn of Game 6 against New Jersey, seeing the way Steve Kerr and Bruce Bowen simply looked like they belonged, it made me see there’s so much more to basketball than shooting and dribbling. That year drove my passion for basketball, which has driven my passion for sports in general, and was a driving factor in me pursuing this career in sports journalism.”
Kurtis Quillin, KCEN-TV, age 26
“For me, it’s the Big Red Machine, the best Major League Baseball team ever assembled. (Sorry, ’27 Yankees.) As a teenager growing up in Danville, Kentucky, about two hours south of Cincinnati, I was a diehard Reds fan. I grew up listening to Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall broadcast the Reds, and I was the proverbial kid who went to sleep with the radio under my pillow. Maybe it was my age at the time or my now 62-year-old memory of that simpler time, but I am more nostalgic about the Cincinnati Reds of the mid-70s than any other team.”
John Morris, Baylor Athletics, age 62
“Probably 1972. Tom Landry and the Dallas Cowboys finally won the big one at the end of the 1971 regular season with the playoffs in ’72, and Bob Lilly lit up that victory cigar. The L.A. Lakers won 33 straight and took the NBA championship with the greatest 1-2 punch in league history, Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain. … Plus, I picked every sports champion correctly in 1971-72, so I’m plenty nostalgic about that.”
David Campbell, retired from Bryan Eagle, age 68
“When you’re my age, there are many nostalgic moments, but for me it’s Super Bowl XVII. Like so many, I grew up loving sports and never changed my favorite teams through championships or just plain bad (and there is a lot of that lately with Nebraska and the Washington Football Team). But, on Jan. 30, 1983, I was preparing for a local TV sportscast in Lufkin while also watching the Washington Redskins trying to win their first ever Super Bowl title against the Miami Dolphins, who had beaten them in Super Bowl VII to cap an unbeaten season. But this would be the night after so many frustrating seasons the Redskins would finally get it done.
"I remember watching the fourth-quarter 4th-and-1 play when John Riggins not only picked up a first down but scored to take the lead and eventually seal the Lombardi Trophy. A few minutes later, Jack Martin, a co-worker and good friend screamed, ‘Smoaky, they did it’ I had tears flowing down my eyes because I never thought I would enjoy this moment. Even better, Jack was thrilled for me despite being a lifelong Cowboys fan.”
David Smoak, SicEm365.com, age 62
“The 2012-2013 NFL season was nothing short of magical, capped off by the Ravens beating the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. The moment the clock read zeroes, my family and friends exploded with pure happiness, and I ran out the door with my camera, to interview and film the exuberant celebration of thousands of Ravens fans in Federal Hill. That season is unforgettable, as Baltimore united as one, despite the melting pot of demographics. It was the last Ravens season my Pop-Pop was alive, and he said they were going to win it all.”
Mandy Knight, KWKT-TV, age 33
“1995 is my nostalgia year and also my sports nostalgia year. Red Raider football had Zach Thomas, Byron Hanspard and Monte Reagor. Tech basketball had Jason Sasser, Tony Battie and Darvin Ham. Tech also won the conference in baseball that spring. The Cowboys were in their glory years. I was a junior and senior in high school then.”
Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald, age 44
"In the 1971 season, the Dallas Cowboys finally won the Super Bowl after being dubbed 'Next year's champions' the previous few seasons after playoff losses. Roger Staubach, Bob Hayes, Mel Renfro and Bob Lilly were my heroes as I entered Copperas Cove High School, and I was fortunate enough to see the Cowboys twice that year at newly opened Texas Stadium. I saw them play the Patriots and Jets, and stuck around to get autographs. I remember offensive lineman John Fitzgerald was about to sign his name on my game program before I warned him, 'You're about to sign over Bob Lilly's autograph!' Hearing the desperation in my voice, he fortunately found another place to sign."
John Werner, Tribune-Herald, age 64
And as for the 48-year-old author, I’ve of course got my own answer to the question.
I started school in Houston and finished it in Brenham, and thus lived and died with the teams of H-Town. Mostly died. When the Astros lost in 16 innings to the Mets in ’86, I felt sick to my stomach. When the Oilers let a 35-3 lead evaporate to the Bills in the ’93 playoffs, I turned off the lights and went to bed, even though it was only about 4 in the afternoon. When the Rockets blew huge fourth-quarter leads in Games 1 and 2 of a 1994 series against the Suns, I tacked bed sheets over my Rockets posters. My college apartment mates chided me, “What, you’re not a fan anymore?” I sullenly replied, “No, it just hurts too much to look at them right now.”
Fortunately, ’94 redeemed itself. The Rockets rebounded to win that Suns series in 7, editing the Houston headlines from “Choke City” to “Clutch City.” As the summer started, so too did my summer job, working at a YMCA camp near Huntsville. Working seven days a week in rustic cabins with no TV or air conditioning, I wasn’t able to see every game of the Rockets’ run to the title. In fact, it being a simpler age before the takeover of cell phones and the internet, I often had to wait until the next morning to learn the result of the previous night’s game. Every time the camp director approached those mornings, I must’ve looked like a puppy whose owner has returned home, bouncing around in nervous, gleeful anticipation.
I did insist on taking my break time during Game 7 of the Finals. I was prepared to quit the job if necessary, but it never came to that. Everyone on staff was aware of my Rockets passion. They wanted me to see the game.
As I watched Horry slash for a jam and Mad Max fling up clutch 3s and Dream shake Ewing again, a new sensation washed over me. Pure satisfaction — the kind of satisfaction only a champion can understand. It was glorious.
After the game, I left the camp director’s trailer and floated back to my cabin, where my pre-teen boys waited, curled up in their bunks but far from asleep.
“Did they win?” one whispered to me across the room.
“They won,” I responded. Then through the darkness, I saw him unveil an ear-to-ear smile.
Me too, kid. Me too.