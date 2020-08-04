Brice Cherry: Pac-12 players' call for boycott stands out as silly way to affect change

It’s like a couple of kids were trying to decide whether to ask their parents for pizza or hamburgers for dinner, and instead asked for Disneyland.

Are some of the athletes’ concerns valid? Sure. They should have every assurance that Pac-12 officials are taking player safety and health seriously. Much like NFL players, they should also have the chance to opt out of the season if they consider themselves particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Congress has been hearing testimony on the NIL issue. The NCAA’s Board of Governors voted last fall in favor of allowing players to profit on their likenesses and so forth. Now it’s just a matter of working out the details. But it’s going to happen. The Pac-12’s “unity movement” calling for it is superfluous.

It’s vital that we all work together to put an end to racism and injustice in America. And the athletes have some good equality-minded ideas in mind, including forming an annual Pac-12 Black athlete summit and donating a portion of conference revenue toward financial aid for low-income Black students. These requests – had they been presented as requests – are among the most reasonable offered by the group.

But they lose all credibility with their outrageous push for 50 percent of the conference revenue. Greedy much, guys?