Brice Cherry: Pac-12 players' call for boycott stands out as silly way to affect change

If you were a kid in the 1970s and 80s, like me, you had an overinflated fear of the dangers of quicksand. Every other TV show, some character was slipping into a pit of quicksand, setting the stage for a dramatic, elaborate rescue. So, when you ventured through the woods, you always kept your eye out for those terrifying, kid-swallowing pits.
The kids today have no fear of quicksand, and it shows. Why? Because they go around drawing lines in the sand every chance they get.
I’m looking at you, Pac-12 football players. On Sunday, a group of around a dozen of the conference’s players released a list of demands that if not met, would lead to them boycotting the season. The group wants the moon, too – as their mandates include health and safety protections with special emphasis related to COVID-19, an end to the exploitation of Black athletes by the NCAA, a ban against schools cutting any existing sports, guaranteed medical coverage, the freedom to be compensated for their name, image or likeness, and a 50 percent payout of all conference revenue to the players.
I don’t know if you’re aware, but I’m not Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott. But if I were, my message to these players would be simple.
Get over yourself.
Better yet, get to stepping.
Consider the optics of the movement for a second. The players didn’t form a committee that would push for change, and make suggestions to that end. They released a list of DEMANDS. You know who else does that? Terrorists and kidnappers.
I’m not suggesting these players are criminals, only pointing out that their tactics of negotiation are the same. Instead of a child, they’re trying to hold the Pac-12 season hostage.
Over the past few months, college athletes have realized they carry a certain amount of power. The better the player, the more sway they wield. Witness the Mike Gundy-Chuba Hubbard dust-up and subsequent apology over a T-shirt. Yes, a T-shirt. For some silly, obscure news network. Today’s athlete may be progressive, but he’s also easily offended.
What Spider-Man knows but what escapes the mindset of the modern college athlete is that power and responsibility go hand in hand. Great power is only effective when it is used in a responsible, reasonable manner. Otherwise, it’s tyranny.
Or in the case of the Pac-12’s daffy dozen, it’s lunacy.
What these guys need to understand is that they’re not nearly as irreplaceable as they think they are. Let’s say 20 Pac-12 football players decide to boycott the season. You’d better believe that 20 more football players would jump at the chance to take their spots on the roster.
I also take issue with all their many issues. Pick a lane already. How do you truly expect the Pac-12 commissioner or athletic directors to address all those wide-ranging concerns, when some of them aren’t even within their control? And they’ve got to fix all those problems in a month? Hey, fellas, how about driving across the Golden Gate Bridge to a little land called Reality.
It’s like a couple of kids were trying to decide whether to ask their parents for pizza or hamburgers for dinner, and instead asked for Disneyland.
Are some of the athletes’ concerns valid? Sure. They should have every assurance that Pac-12 officials are taking player safety and health seriously. Much like NFL players, they should also have the chance to opt out of the season if they consider themselves particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Congress has been hearing testimony on the NIL issue. The NCAA’s Board of Governors voted last fall in favor of allowing players to profit on their likenesses and so forth. Now it’s just a matter of working out the details. But it’s going to happen. The Pac-12’s “unity movement” calling for it is superfluous.
It’s vital that we all work together to put an end to racism and injustice in America. And the athletes have some good equality-minded ideas in mind, including forming an annual Pac-12 Black athlete summit and donating a portion of conference revenue toward financial aid for low-income Black students. These requests – had they been presented as requests – are among the most reasonable offered by the group.
But they lose all credibility with their outrageous push for 50 percent of the conference revenue. Greedy much, guys?
Bear in mind that I’ve long contended that the idea of the poor, disenfranchised college athlete is a false narrative perpetuated by my more clickbait-happy media colleagues who are out to prove they’re the wokest of the woke. It’s amazing how little today’s NCAA athlete appreciates a free college education. But the idea that a scholarship holds significant – even lucrative – value is yesterday’s news. It doesn’t fit the storyline.
Jerry Maguire hit theaters more than two decades ago. “Show me the money” isn’t just a rallying cry for pros anymore. It’s filtered down to college, too.
It’s intellectually incongruous that the Pac-12 players asked for both a massive piece of the league’s financial pie and for no sports to be cut. They clearly don’t get how a college’s athletic budget works. Let me spell it out for you, gentlemen: The vast majority of sports don’t make money. Without the football revenue pouring back into those other teams to fund recruiting trips, uniforms, equipment, staff salaries, travel expenses and so forth, those sports cease to exist. You want your 50 percent cut? Say goodbye to volleyball, track and field, and baseball, plus a bunch of other sports.
And this may be beside the point, but it’s borderline hilarious (and not at all surprising) that this chicanery unfolded in the least powerful of the Power Five conferences. Again, you’re overestimating your importance, guys. Let’s say a Pac-12 player boycott somehow killed Pac-12 football. (It wouldn’t, but join me in the land of Make Believe for a moment.) Someone like the American Athletic Conference would just nudge their way into that void, and the sport would move on as if nothing ever happened.
It’s all such a farce. These athletes need to grow up and realize that temper tantrums aren’t the way to affect change. But they’ve been led to believe that’s how you get things done in the culture of social media outrage. Want attention? Want to get things done? Just be louder.
Again, if these guys want to boycott, I say let ‘em walk. Call their bluff.
Suddenly, that full-ride scholarship may look more valuable than they realized.
