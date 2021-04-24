Brice Cherry: So long, you bookish friends, thanks for guiding us

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As the Tribune-Herald prepared to move office buildings over the past few months, we employees were naturally tasked with packing up our stuff. For the sports staff, that posed an agonizing dilemma: Whatever were we going to do with our extensive library of media guides?

This filing cabinet was stuffed with them. That one over there, the big fat one that must stand seven feet tall on top of which we’d perched a small flat-screen TV, holds nothing but media guides. Plus this one, that one and the other one. Shelf after shelf, drawer after drawer, stack after stack. When I say we were wading through hundreds of “old books” — as Trib production direction Phil Gutowski labeled them — I throw that number out there with the utmost confidence. It would not surprise me in the least if we had upward of a thousand.

So, it killed me that we had to recycle so many.

The media guide hearkens back to another age, when the printed word carried immense value and people used books as a resource instead of tapping a button on the side of their iPhone and saying, “Hey, Siri …”