Brice Cherry: So long, you bookish friends, thanks for guiding us

As the Tribune-Herald prepared to move office buildings over the past few months, we employees were naturally tasked with packing up our stuff. For the sports staff, that posed an agonizing dilemma: Whatever were we going to do with our extensive library of media guides?
This filing cabinet was stuffed with them. That one over there, the big fat one that must stand seven feet tall on top of which we’d perched a small flat-screen TV, holds nothing but media guides. Plus this one, that one and the other one. Shelf after shelf, drawer after drawer, stack after stack. When I say we were wading through hundreds of “old books” — as Trib production direction Phil Gutowski labeled them — I throw that number out there with the utmost confidence. It would not surprise me in the least if we had upward of a thousand.
So, it killed me that we had to recycle so many.
The media guide hearkens back to another age, when the printed word carried immense value and people used books as a resource instead of tapping a button on the side of their iPhone and saying, “Hey, Siri …”
In the early days, they were colloquially known as dope books. Presumably because when a writer or broadcaster referenced the information within, he might look like less of a dope. Media guides (or press guides), by most accounts, date back to the 1930s, and like most 90-year-olds they’ve changed a lot over the years. (Just ask the bathroom scale, but we’ll get to that.)
Remember the Baseball Encyclopedia? (Kids, that’s what we used to look up Major League stats before Baseball-Reference.com.) Well, the media guide is akin to the Baseball Encyclopedia, only more specific. It centers on a specific team, and acts as the Bible for historical information related to that team. Want to know what the Texas Longhorns’ football record was in 1913? Curious about the seating capacity of the Kansas City Royals’ Kauffman Stadium? Need to determine if that last sprint relay time run by the Arkansas Razorbacks set a school record? Consult your handy-dandy media guide. It’s always within arm’s reach.
Believe it or not, these books proved more trustworthy than Google does today. That’s why we must pause here and acknowledge the authors’ diligence. God bless those men and women. They wear a lot of different titles today — Associate Athletic Director for Global Communications, or some such nonsense — but historically we just called them the SID. The acronym for Sports Information Director. One of the SID’s myriad duties was to produce the media guide for his or her specific sport (or, rather, multiple sports).
Not sure if they felt like published authors at the end of the day, but they absolutely qualified. You thought Chuck Dickens was a prolific writer? Ha! Please sir, I want some more, and the SIDs provide it in massive measure. Their collections of literary work could rival today’s busiest best-seller in terms of sheer tonnage.
Ah, yes. Let’s discuss the weightier matters of the media guide. During the 1950s and 60s, media guides essentially existed as pocket books. They were small and thin, and the idea was that a reporter could shove the guides into their back pockets and carry them around, so that they were always armed and ready.
Over the decades, they gained weight. (Don’t feel bad, guys, we all do.) They grew fatter, but also sexier. They took on a glossy sheen. College football programs, in particular, employed them as recruiting tools. You could still find the year-by-year win-loss records and who held the school record for single-game tackles, but increasingly you would also see full-page spreads of aerial photos of the campus or the city. They were part resource, part Chamber of Commerce propaganda.
Just like everything else in college football, it became an arms race. Who could put out the biggest media guide? Yeah, you may have beaten us 35-14 last year, but our book is bigger than your book, bub. I’m not sure who holds the all-time record, but in 2004 the University of Missouri produced a football media guide that stacked up at a whopping 614 pages.
The days of stuffing those babies into your pocket were long gone. For years, the Trib’s John Werner and I have always gathered up all the various schools’ media guides whenever we’d attend a conference’s media days. Sometimes it required multiple trips to lug them all to the car. You’d work up a sweat for sure. Anyone got a dolly we can use?
Honestly, you could engineer a rather rigorous workout involving nothing more than lifting bags or boxes of media guides. If sportswriters hoisted all the media guides in their possession on a daily basis, they’d look more buffed than the strength coaches at the schools they cover. (Judging by our general schlubiness, you can surmise that we don’t work out in this way.)
This year, at age 47, I visited the chiropractor for the first time in my life. He called it “general wear and tear.” I knew better. I self-diagnosed my issue as RMGRBS — Residual Media Guide-Related Back Strain. Book it, doc.
Then the NCAA enforced a crash diet for the media guide. In 2005, it instituted a 208-page limit. Nowadays, some colleges and teams produce digital-only guides, and the books’ use as a recruiting tool has gone the way of MySpace. For a number of years now, Baylor has rebranded its guides as “media almanacs” — offering up a less-glossy, just-the-facts-ma’am version of the original. (This particular media member loves ‘em.)
At the Trib, we had accumulated a treasure trove of media guide goodness over the decades. Our collection represented more than just the in-state schools and teams, too. In this drawer you might find a guide for the 1969 Baltimore Orioles. The 1982 Milwaukee Bucks wedged their way into the middle of another drawer. Every sport was present, every big event.
We gifted many of these guides to good homes. John and I packed up his pickup truck one day with six boxes of old Baylor guides that we delivered to Baylor SID David Kaye and his team. Our friend Jay Black at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame also swung by one afternoon and loaded up another six boxes or so to bring back to the museum. We packed up a precious few to keep.
The rest, sad to say, got tossed. I had a grand idea to hold a community sale, peddle the rest away at a quarter or 50 cents apiece. We could have easily made enough to buy several pizzas for the newsroom. But then life happened. Turns out that when you’re trying to pack up a 70-year-old building AND still put out a daily newspaper, such ambitious projects are easier in theory than in reality.
It pained my soul to scoop up piles of those once-essential media guides and toss them into recycling bins. In some ways, I am slow to embrace technological advances. I still listen to my music via an FM radio in a gasoline-powered car. I still prefer to flip through a book filled with pages made of actual paper. Like some of you, I still get the print edition of the Trib chucked into my yard every day.
I also hail from that particular genus and species of rodent known as the Hoardus Packrattitus. I come by it naturally, inheriting those traits from my maternal grandpa Daddy Buck and my Mom. I own collections of dust that are older than Baylor’s 2021 graduating class.
I wasn’t there when my old friends met their final demise. I may have had a game to cover, but truth is, I didn’t want to be there.
My one hope is that since those beloved, information-soaked tomes were once saved, they’re always saved. They will have a second life in that great Press Box in the Sky, where they’ll be put to good use by the likes of Jinx Tucker and Jim Murray and Blackie Sherrod.
Just remember, lift with your legs, guys.