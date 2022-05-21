Brice Cherry: Spicy Saban-Fisher spat makes for delicious drama, but it's nothing new

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In Texas, we like our dishes spicy.

At least I do. Give me all the spice, man. That’s why as the whole peppery exchange between Alabama’s Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher played out this week, all I wanted to do was grab some chips and salsa and see what might happen next.

In case you missed it — and I’m betting you didn’t — Saban accused the Aggies of “buying every player” in their latest recruiting class. A day later, Fisher corralled the media and clapped back at Saban, calling him, among other things, a “narcissist.”

“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said. “When you walk on water, I guess it don’t matter.”

Hoo-boy. These are the kinds of feuds that make college football fun.

And they’re nothing new at all.

Earlier this week, I had the pleasure at speaking at Waco’s Rotary Club. During a Q&A session, a gentleman asked for my thoughts about the current Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) landscape and whether I thought it might ruin college sports.

Nah. I mean, I get the logic of the question. Just as I understand the place that college basketball announcer Dick Vitale was coming from when he recently went on a Twitter rant, tweeting, “LEGALIZED CHEATING taking place with (transfer) portal and NIL.” I love ya, Dickie V, but that feels like a very, old-man “get off my lawn” kind of take.

Let’s not pretend that college athletics were some bastion of amateurism, sportsmanship and fair play all these years. The Google machine tells me that college football’s first game was played on Nov. 6, 1869. I’m betting the first NCAA violation occurred on Nov. 7, 1869. If not sooner.

For decades, colleges have used everything from cash to cars to job offers for family members as part of their recruiting pitches. SMU famously received the “death penalty” from the NCAA for its litany of violations in the 1980s. All that NIL has done was bring such wheelings and dealings from the shadows into the light. That’s why Dickie V’s “legalized cheating” charge feels more like an oxymoron than anything. It’s not cheating if it’s legal.

Believe me, I still have serious misgivings about NIL. I was never one of the media members banging the drum for the poor, disenfranchised college athletes who weren’t getting their cut. In my book, there’s a heck of a lot of value to a scholarship.

But NIL is here, probably to stay, and rather than complain incessantly about it, it’s probably wise to get on board.

Yeah, I’m looking at you, Saban. May I offer you a dollop of queso to go with your whine?

Seriously, it really felt like he should have been holding a glass of red as he peered down from his high horse and wagged his finger at the Aggies (and others). Perhaps a Boo-Hoo Bordeaux or a Criers Chianti.

Regarding his own recruiting class, which came in ranked No. 2 to A&M, Saban declared, “We didn’t buy one player, all right?”

Well, goody for you, Nick, but you’re Ala-friggin-bama. You can shake a tree in Tuscaloosa and a dozen five-star linebackers will fall out. If some of the other programs around the country want to milk the NCAA-approved NIL system to their own recruiting advantage, who are you to judge? Or are you just ticked that you got knocked off the pedestal? (Fear not, folks, Alabama will be just fine.)

Of course, Jimbo wasn’t buying Saban’s holier-than-thou stance anyway.

“Go dig into his past, or anybody that’s ever coached with him,” Fisher said. “You can find out anything you want to find out — what he does and how he does it.”

The insinuation by Jimbo is that Saban’s the real cheater there. The irony is that Fisher worked with Saban for four years at LSU. Um, OK. So, Saban cheated but you didn’t? How did that work, Jimbo? “No, I’m not guilty in these burglaries, your honor. I didn’t steal anything, I only drove the getaway car.”

Fisher has said that A&M didn’t “buy one player” while quickly adding that “no rules were broken.” Back in February, the A&M coach directed about the same about of righteous indignation he delivered Saban’s way at some message board poster named “Sliced Bread” who claimed that the Aggies spent $30 million on their recruiting class.

Fun stuff — such rants are the greatest thing since, well, Sliced Bread.

I honestly have no idea how much those recruits cost the Aggies, nor do I care. But it seems apparent that A&M has at least used NIL deals to its advantage in landing some recruits. Maybe not to the tune of $30 million, but generally where this much smoke has billowed, there’s got to be some fire.

And you know what? Who cares? Use the system in place to your advantage. If an NIL deal helps land that 6-5, fire-breathing defensive end, more power to you. But at least own it, Jimbo.

All the sniping between Saban and Fisher felt a little childish, and it certainly drew the ire of SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who issued a public reprimand of the coaches for violating the league’s “sportsmanship bylaws.” (Insert your own joke about the SEC and its notion of sportsmanship here.)

The hand-wringing and gnashing of teeth over where college sports are heading in the age of NIL will undoubtedly continue. But, again, feuds like the Saban-Jimbo steel cage match are as old as the game of football itself.

Sure, maybe the NIL and the transfer portal have led to the Wild, West West in recruiting.

All I know is, sign me up for a front-row seat for the gunfight.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.