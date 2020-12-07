Brice Cherry: These Aggies are legit — no joke about it

So, I don’t carry the bitterness over A&M’s departure to the SEC that some in the Big 12 still feel. I get it, I understand it, but my message to those still-wounded fans would be a simple one: Get over it. A&M made the decision it felt best suited the future of the football program. Whether you agree with it or not, it’s kind of ancient history at this point.

If anything, I miss the Aggies. I miss encountering A&M and its, ahem, unique fan base on a regular basis. I miss the rivalries between the Ags and the Longhorns, the Bears, the Frogs and Red Raiders.

But such ruminations are actually beside the point. The point is this: Here in 2020, these Aggies have much to celebrate. (It is kind of the most 2020 thing ever that A&M’s breakthrough came in the year of COVID, isn’t it? OK, that’s my last Aggie joke of the column … probably.)

Under the likes of Dennis Franchione, Mike Sherman and Kevin Sumlin, it felt like A&M would be 8-5 into perpetuity. Sumlin’s last four seasons played out thusly: 8-5, 8-5, 8-5, 7-6. Reads like the least exciting Lotto numbers ever.