Brice Cherry: When Super Centex brand and college football converge, results are explosive

What do the words “Super Centex” mean to you?

From the days that Dave Campbell created and introduced the inaugural Super Centex football team way back in 1955, the Super Centex “brand name” has grown exponentially. Today, the Tribune-Herald publishes 10 Super Centex teams in six different sports (volleyball, football, basketball, soccer, baseball, softball). We also name a year-ending Super Centex Athlete of the Year for both girls’ and boys’ athletics, and generally I’ll write a column naming our superlative winners for sports where we don’t name a Super Centex Team. Additionally, we record and publish a Super Centex podcast weekly throughout the high school football season.

I’ll never forget our 50th anniversary Super Centex football banquet back in January of 2005. Many of the area’s all-time great coaches and players attended that special event, which was of course emceed by the team’s creator, the late, great Campbell. I still get goose bumps thinking about that night.

Over the years, the Super Centex name has been co-opted and used in a variety of ways, including as a label just to represent our particular sliver of the state.

But, ultimately, what you probably think about — what you should think about — when you hear “Super Centex,” is this: The best of the best in Central Texas high school sports.

Until now.

Tap the brakes, no reason to get agitated. We’ll continue to publish those aforementioned Super Centex teams throughout the school year. (To that end, keep an eye out for the roll-out of the 68th annual Super Centex Football Team and the 38th annual Super Centex Six-Man Team in January).

But this year, I’ve decided to get the colleges involved. Earlier this season, I had the idea that it might be fun to assemble a Super Centex All-College Team. That is, a squad of the best 2022 college football players who hail from Central Texas towns and high schools. So, that’s what I set out to do. We’ll see if it becomes an annual thing.

Indulge me in a couple of “how the sausage is made” explanations before introducing the honorees. For one, these were my picks. I sought no nominations and consulted no one else, so if you have issues with some of the selections, blame me. Along with that, it’s always wise to remember that your friendly, neighborhood sportswriters (and other media friends) are human. While I’ve been assembling this roster for several months and have researched dozens of college football teams’ rosters and stats, it’s entirely possible I missed a worthy candidate. If so, I apologize in advance.

Much like the Super Centex teams themselves, I sought to gather athletes from a cross-section of divisions, small and large. I did limit the candidates to players from four-year schools — JUCO ball is kind of its own animal — but within that pool I chose players from FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA teams. If you can ball, I want you on our squad. (NFL scouts take a similar approach.)

Finally, while our starting lineup follows a fairly traditional positional breakdown, I did opt to employ the popular 4-2-5 scheme on defense. My reason was twofold: For one, I struggled to find a worthy third linebacker with Centex roots. But beside that, we had an abundance of dynamic defensive backs worthy of mention, so it all worked out.

Without further ado, let’s unveil the Super Centex All-College stars.

Offense

Quarterback: Tanner Mordecai, SMU (Midway). It didn’t end the same place it began, but what a career Mordecai put together. The former Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year signed with Oklahoma out of Midway in 2017. But after a few seasons as a backup for the Sooners, he transferred to SMU, where he put up sensational numbers the past two seasons. This year, Mordecai passed for 3,524 yards and 33 touchdowns on his way to becoming a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award. He has submitted his name for next year’s NFL Draft.

Running Back: Zach Hrbacek, Sam Houston State (Troy). This former Trojan horse is fast making a name for himself in Huntsville. Hrbacek, a redshirt freshman, was the WAC Offensive Player of the Week after he rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown against Texas A&M-Commerce, and he turned in an even mightier effort later in the season against Tarleton State, scampering for 203 yards and a pair of scores.

Running Back: Elisha Cummings, Idaho (Bishop Reicher). Cummings found his niche in the Vandals’ backfield as a sophomore in 2022. He rushed for 447 yards and four touchdowns, while adding another two scores on receptions as well as 142 yards in kick returns. Cummings’ bust-out game came against Eastern Washington, when he went for 128 yards on 16 carries in a 48-16 Vandal victory.

Receiver: Quentin Johnston, TCU (Temple). Need a critical first down? Want a big play made downfield? Go to Johnston. The Frogs employed that strategy plenty, to winning results. Johnston nabbed 53 catches for 905 yards and five touchdowns, as the 6-foot-4, physical target earned first-team All-Big 12 honors for the second straight year. In a 38-31 win over Kansas on Oct. 8, the former Temple Wildcat hauled in a whopping 14 catches for 206 yards and a TD.

Receiver: Isaiah Williams, MidAmerica Nazarene (China Spring). You don’t always have to go to a huge school to make a big impact. Williams showed out at NAIA’s MidAmerica this season, winning the Heart South Conference Freshman of the Year honor. He totaled 51 catches for 745 yards and a pair of TDs, thrice going for 100 yards or more in a game. Williams also excelled as a returner, with 18 kickoff returns for 371 yards.

Tight End: Jared Wiley, TCU (Temple). Wiley, the Trib's No. 1-ranked Centex recruit in 2019, spent three seasons at the University of Texas before navigating his way north to Fort Worth. And the Frogs are still jumping for joy over that decision. Wiley took in 21 catches for 225 yards and four touchdowns while also supplying sturdy blocking. The senior will get his shot to show off even more in TCU’s upcoming College Football Playoff matchup with Michigan.

Offensive Line: Wesley Ndago, Air Force (Midway). The former Super Centex earth-mover from Midway had his best college season yet for the Falcons. He started all 13 games at left guard, helping Air Force stay grounded while leading the nation in rushing for the third straight year.

Offensive Line: KT Leveston, Kansas State (Midway). A steady force in K-State’s line for the past three seasons, Leveston has worked hard to get even stronger in college, going from 33% body fat to 25% this year. He helped pave the way for a Wildcat attack that ranked 16th nationally in rushing. Leveston suffered an injury in the Big 12 Championship Game against TCU, but hopefully will get his chance against Alabama in the upcoming Sugar Bowl.

Offensive Line: Jacob Long, Angelo State (Midway). Midway really has had a run cranking out next-level offensive linemen, hasn’t it? Long, a redshirt freshman, earned second-team AP All-America honors for NCAA Division II this season for an Angelo State offense that led its conference in yardage and points.

Offensive Line: Thomas Bowman, Southern Arkansas (Belton). First off, you’ve got to love the mascot for Southern Arkansas. They’re the Muleriders. And Bowman helped those mules gallop down the field, seeing action in all 11 of the team’s games while earning honorable-mention all-conference recognition.

Tight End: Will McClintock, Mary Hardin-Baylor (Riesel). OK, this is a bit of a cheat. Instead of five offensive linemen, I’m going with four linemen and two tight ends. Centex linemen like Daizion Carroll of North Texas (Midway), Trent Pullen of Abilene Christian (Connally), Robert Allen of MidAmerica Nazarene (La Vega) or Declan McCabe of Montana (Midway) didn’t see enough action in 2022 to truly warrant a spot on the team. But McClintock, a 6-5, 240-pound sophomore, performed nicely for the Crusaders, garnering second-team all-conference honors in his first season at UMHB after transferring from Missouri Western State.

Kicker: Adrian Guzman, Tarleton State (Temple). Guzman connected on 9 of 13 field goal attempts for the Texans, with a long of 47 yards. He also converted 37 of 38 on his PATs, and dropped 16 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. The junior has made 30 field goals in his three seasons in Stephenville.

Return Specialist: Major Bowden, Lamar (China Spring). Nobody in China Spring will ever forget Major Bowden. He won the 2021 Mr. Texas Football and the Trib’s Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year award while leading the Cougars to the Class 4A Div. II state title. As a true freshman at Lamar this year, he flashed some of those old skills, averaging 29.9 yards per kick return. Bowden took one back 98 yards for a touchdown against McNeese State, winning Southland Conference Specialist of the Week in the process.

Defense

Defensive Line: T.J. Franklin, Baylor (Temple). Franklin capped off a solid career with another strong season. While he didn’t bag as many sacks as last season, Franklin’s 32 tackles and three pass break-ups represented career highs for the senior. Franklin is one of four Temple High School products on this team, and he should get a shot to represent the blue and white (and green and gold) in the NFL.

Defensive Line: Torii Pullen, Hardin-Simmons (Connally). Pullen has been pushing around offensive linemen since his days playing for the Connally Cadets. That trend has continued in Abilene. Pullen, a strong and sturdy 275-pound giant, totaled 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in his first full season after spending 2021 on the developmental squad.

Defensive Line: Delvin Mason, Houston Christian (University). A relatively unsung prospect coming out of high school, Mason is living proof that recruiting rankings often miss the boat. Mason was a boss for the Huskies’ defensive front, producing 46 tackles, 8 tackles for losses, 5.5 sacks and 9 quarterback hurries. He’s just a junior, so new coach Braxton Harris should be overjoyed to have Mason back in the fold again next season.

Defensive Line: Carson Byrd, Trinity (Midway). Byrd has done a yeoman’s job in his three seasons at Division III Trinity. This season he amassed 25 tackles, 6.5 tackles for losses, 4.5 sacks and a blocked kick. Byrd doesn’t slack off in the classroom either, as he’s a regular on the Dean’s List at Trinity.

Linebacker: Kavian Gaither, Sam Houston State (Connally). It may not make the New York Times Best Seller’s list, but Gaither’s story is one of the best in college football this season. The former Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year started the season as a backup, but took over as a starter by the fifth game. By the end of the season, he won the WAC Defensive Player of the Year award, on the heels of his 79 tackles, 12 tackles for losses, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Linebacker: Cade Michna, Hardin-Simmons (Lorena). Michna emerged as one of HSU’s steadiest defenders in 2022. The former Lorena running back chased down opposing ball carriers with regularity, racking up 48 tackles and an interception. Michna helped the Cowboys to a 9-2 season and a second-place finish in the American Southwest Conference.

Defensive Back: Jaise Oliver, Tulsa (Fairfield). Oliver’s Twitter bio lists him as a “slot stoppa” and he certainly put the brakes on plenty of slot receivers this season. The redshirt sophomore totaled 14 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception. He was the Trib’s sixth-ranked Central Texas recruit coming out of Fairfield back in 2019.

Defensive Back: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU (Midway). Yeah, if this team has a Defensive Player of the Year, you’re reading about him right now. Hodges-Tomlinson has ranked as one of the best defensive backs in the country for several seasons, and now he has the trophy to prove it, as the Jim Thorpe Award winner. The All-American made three interceptions to go with 42 tackles and a forced fumble for the CFP-bound Frogs. He’ll follow his Uncle LaDainian’s footsteps into the NFL soon enough.

Defensive Back: Korie Black, Oklahoma State (Connally). Black will lay the wood when necessary, but he’s also a great cover man, ranking among the Big 12’s best DBs in forced incompletions. On the season, Black accumulated 24 tackles, a forced fumble and four pass break-ups. He also returned a blocked kick for a touchdown against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Defensive Back: Donta Stuart, UT-Permian Basin (La Vega). Remember all the big plays that Stuart made during his state championship-winning days at La Vega? Stuart still shows off those playmaking abilities at UTPB. This season, he went for 46 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, a team-high 3 interceptions and 8 pass deflections. He was a first-team All-Lone Star Conference performer.

Defensive Back: Michael Irons, Tarleton State (McGregor). Following three years playing in the Ivy League at Cornell, Irons transferred back home to Texas. It worked out well both for Tarleton and for Irons. He made an instant impact and developed into one of Tarleton’s defensive leaders, making 43 tackles and breaking up nine passes.

So, there you have it. One other lineup note: our team doesn’t have a punter, again because I couldn’t find one. But I figure with that offense, we won’t have to punt much.

As mentioned, you should have the opportunity to see plenty of these players do their thing in the upcoming bowl games.

Keep repping the 254, guys. In other words, stay super, my friends.