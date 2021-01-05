Brice Cherry: When value shopping, Trevor Lawrence remains best pick

Believe it or not, the Heisman Trophy is not an MVP award.
Officially, the Heisman Trust instructs voters to select their top choices for “the outstanding college football player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity.” Define that how you will, but generally as a Heisman voter I choose to sum it up thusly: Best dude that year.
Because 2020 is so different, though, I decided to treat my vote a little differently. I opted to go with the guy I viewed as the most VALUABLE player, the one whose presence on the field meant the most to his team.
In 2020, that was Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.
I’m not necessarily suggesting that Lawrence falls short of being the best dude, the most outstanding player. Only that it was really, really hard to pick one guy this season who personified that description. But in terms of locating the guy whose value exceeded all others, it was easier than an open-book test.
This shaped up as the most wide-open Heisman race in ages. You could legitimately put about six guys in the top spot of your three-spot ballot, and make a convincing argument for any of them. For the love of Saban, Alabama boasted an entire backfield of Heisman contenders!
Perhaps it was the nature of the COVID-19 season, I don’t know. It actually reminded me of the 1989 season, when Sports Illustrated published an iconic cover — sigh, remember when Sports Illustrated was still iconic? — headlined, “Five for the Heisman.” The cover featured photos of five strong candidates: West Virginia’s Major Harris, Notre Dame’s Tony Rice, Florida’s Emmitt Smith, Indiana’s Anthony Thompson, and Houston’s Andre Ware. Ultimately, Ware seized the trophy, but the vote was the fourth-closest in history to that date.
From this glut of worthy candidates, Clemson’s indefatigable quarterback emerged as the most deserving choice. (At least in this writer’s humble opinion — I know my colleague John Werner and other voters viewed it differently, and that’s perfectly understandable.)
If you zeroed in simply on the ones and zeroes, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask would probably make the most sense. Trask led the country in both passing yards (4,283 yards) and touchdown passes (43) while surrendering only eight interceptions in 437 attempts. But it should never be just about the numbers. The stats matter, sure, but the Heisman supersedes the biggest fantasy impact.
If you equated “outstanding” with “dynamic,” Alabama’s DeVonta Smith is the man. Nobody’s YouTube highlight mix tape is going to bang any harder. Remember during Michael Jordan’s heyday with the Bulls, how you just knew that a couple of times a game he was going to do something you’d never seen before? That was Smith in 2020. (I wasn’t surprised when he ended up hauling home the hardware Tuesday night. Good for Smith — guess that was his best catch of the year.)
But I went value shopping in 2020, leading me to slot Smith second on my ballot. Because if you want your MOP to be an MVP, that’s Lawrence. He meant more to Clemson than any other player in the country meant to his particular team.
Put it this way: Take Smith away from Alabama, and you’d still win plenty of games, probably pretty handily. That’s what happens when you’ve got Mac Jones and Najee Harris and a dozen other blue chippers at starting positions.
Take Lawrence away from Clemson, and the Tigers don’t resemble the Tigers we’ve grown accustomed to seeing the past four years. Take Lawrence away from Clemson, and the Tigers lose to Notre Dame. Bring him back, and they don’t. (That happened, y’all.)
Lawrence didn’t just mean everything to Clemson, but he meant a heck of a lot to college football as a whole. He was the most high-profile player in the country, and didn’t shrink from the responsibility that accompanies that title.
Lawrence and his flowing locks first entered the national consciousness in 2018. (Incidentally, to me he’s always looked like the love child of Ronald “Sunshine” Bass from Remember the Titans and one of the Easter Island statues.) As a freshman that year, Lawrence opened the season as Clemson’s backup QB before replacing Kelly Bryant (who?) as the starter after four games. It was a mildly controversial move at the time, and yet the absolute right call by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. Considering, you know, that Lawrence went 11-0 as a starter that season and directed the Tigers to a blowout win over Alabama in the CFP championship game.
Lawrence is a winner, in that he wins over and over again. For his career, he’s 34-2, with the only losses coming in last year’s CFP final to LSU and this year’s CFP semifinals to Ohio State. He’ll leave college — you’d better believe that there are already Jacksonville Jaguar jerseys with his name stitched on the back — having never lost a regular season game.
(For the record, Heisman ballots essentially honor the regular season, not the postseason. The deadline to submit your ballot is the Monday after the conference championship games — thus, before Lawrence’s national semifinal loss to the Buckeyes.)
Granted, the Heisman is not a lifetime achievement award. I get that. So, let’s for a moment fixate on this 2020 season. Lawrence’s numbers — 3,153 passing yards, 24 passing TDs, 5 interceptions, plus another 8 touchdowns on the ground — were plenty stout. Naturally, they would’ve been even beefier had Lawrence not missed two games because of a positive COVID diagnosis.
Yet despite not playing for a 35-day period, Lawrence still directed Clemson to a redemptive victory in the ACC title game over Notre Dame (the Tigers lost to the Irish while Lawrence was sidelined) and a sixth (!) straight appearance in the College Football Playoff. They say win-loss record for a baseball starting pitcher is overrated. Well, guess what? For a quarterback, it’s underrated. Lawrence went 9-0 as a starter before the Heisman voting deadline. What more could you want?
After the Tigers’ 34-10 win over the Irish in the ACC title game, Dabo Swinney stumped for his guy. “It would be a crying shame if the Heisman Trophy doesn’t attach its name to Trevor Lawrence,” Swinney said. “I know that’s become a stat award, but if you watch college football and you don’t know that this guy’s the best player in college football, I don’t know what you’re looking at.”