Brice Cherry: When value shopping, Trevor Lawrence remains best pick

Believe it or not, the Heisman Trophy is not an MVP award.

Officially, the Heisman Trust instructs voters to select their top choices for “the outstanding college football player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity.” Define that how you will, but generally as a Heisman voter I choose to sum it up thusly: Best dude that year.

Because 2020 is so different, though, I decided to treat my vote a little differently. I opted to go with the guy I viewed as the most VALUABLE player, the one whose presence on the field meant the most to his team.

In 2020, that was Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

I’m not necessarily suggesting that Lawrence falls short of being the best dude, the most outstanding player. Only that it was really, really hard to pick one guy this season who personified that description. But in terms of locating the guy whose value exceeded all others, it was easier than an open-book test.

This shaped up as the most wide-open Heisman race in ages. You could legitimately put about six guys in the top spot of your three-spot ballot, and make a convincing argument for any of them. For the love of Saban, Alabama boasted an entire backfield of Heisman contenders!