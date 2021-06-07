 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CBS Sports Central Texas to broadcast Texas Tech athletics
0 comments

CBS Sports Central Texas to broadcast Texas Tech athletics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor Texas Tech Football (copy)

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman throws against Baylor last season.

 Justin Rex, Associated Press

Texas Tech athletics has a new radio home in Central Texas.

CBS Sports Central Texas (94.5 FM HD 2) announced on Monday that it would start broadcasting Texas Tech games starting with the football season this fall, as the Red Raiders’ local affiliate.

“We are proud of our new affiliation with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and its multimedia rightsholder, Learfield IMG College,” said CBS sports director Rich Richardson. “There is a huge Texas Tech fan base in the Waco area and now CBS Sports Radio Central Texas will cater to their desire to keep up with the Red Raiders.”

The station plans to air all of Tech’s football, men’s basketball and baseball games, along with select women’s basketball and softball games and coaches shows.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events are making a comeback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ursin following Mulkey to LSU
Baylor

Ursin following Mulkey to LSU

During the Baylor women’s basketball team’s 2020-21 season, former Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey mentioned on occasion that she would like to se…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert