CBS Sports Central Texas to broadcast Texas Tech athletics

CBS Sports Central Texas (94.5 FM HD 2) announced on Monday that it would start broadcasting Texas Tech games starting with the football season this fall, as the Red Raiders’ local affiliate.

“We are proud of our new affiliation with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and its multimedia rightsholder, Learfield IMG College,” said CBS sports director Rich Richardson. “There is a huge Texas Tech fan base in the Waco area and now CBS Sports Radio Central Texas will cater to their desire to keep up with the Red Raiders.”