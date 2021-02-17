Chad Conine: In 2021, basketball teams try to shine in a storm

I’m pretty sure it was a summer night, sometime in the early 2010s at a public house in our fair town, that I was part of a pub quiz team on a hot streak.
We had come in first place a couple of weeks in a row at the Tuesday night event at our favorite hangout. Momentum had been built, egos were forming. We were Team Discovery Channel and we were an unstoppable force of random fact knowledge. Of course, I was our sports guy and though I don’t remember any specific answer I contributed, my moment of glory came when I used a sports metaphor to keep our winning streak going.
We were either in the lead or a close second going into the final, tie-breaker question. I don’t remember the question. I only remember that the quiz master sort of botched the wording. Well, our team persevered and correctly answered the question (my friend and fellow Team Discovery Channel alum Cameron Weed informed me the answer was “smoking gun”… something to do with Sherlock Holmes).
Our rivals were furious. They said the wording of the question threw them off the answer, robbing them of their chance for victory.
And that’s when the sports guy came to play.
“Well, we all had to play in the rain,” I said.
My teammates loved it. They were so excited to have that argument on our side. They shouted for all the pub to hear that, indeed, we did all have to play in the rain and our team still unearthed the correct answer.
To this day, it’s my most effective use of a sports metaphor.
It came quickly to mind, of course, because it was personal. I remember a time when I was a junior golfer, sitting through a rain delay. I didn’t think we would end up on the course that day and, therefore, didn’t prepare myself very well. I wasn’t ready to play. My grips were wet. My attitude was bad. Not surprisingly, I hit a lot of bad, muddy shots and I don’t think I even finished the round. Nonetheless, someone else won that tournament in the same conditions that left me swamped. We all had to play in the rain.
Well, ladies and gentlemen, the same goes for the remainder of this basketball season.
I cover one team, the Baylor women, and follow/cheer/lose sleep over another, the Texas Tech men. The one thing that’s certain in both cases is that it’s been a bumpy ride. The season started late and crucial early-season contests were lopped off the schedule. Because of COVID-19, there have been canceled games, postponed games, made-up games. And now the weather is causing more problems.
There are difficult questions yet to be answered. Are all the postponed games going to be rescheduled? Will that mean there will be weeks with three (or more) games? Is the Big 12 Tournament going to go on as planned? If so, why?
But it’s not just the colleges that have had to navigate a bizarre set of obstacles. High school basketball was affected by the coronavirus from the beginning of the season. For one thing, all of those big tournaments that teams use to refine team chemistry and establish an identity were wiped out as a precaution. Now the playoffs have been put on hold by this unprecedented winter storm.
It’s frustrating for me personally. Basketball is one of my top three favorite sports to cover. It might even be No. 1. But the best we can hope for is that this alternative single-site, pseudobubble version of the NCAA Tournament runs smoothly and feels a little bit like the real thing.
The two coaches I follow most closely have had insightful things to say about it. Kim Mulkey has pointed to experience and depth as being key factors in the pandemic version of March Madness. Chris Beard leans heavily on the fact that teams are fortunate to get to play at all this season and his program is trying to make the most of it.
So that’s going to be the main thing when teams get back on the court. Who is ready to compete? Who demonstrates patience and perseverance? Who is going to be making excuses?
Ladies and gentlemen, it all comes down to this: Are you going to be the kid who stomps home early in his muddy golf shoes? Or are you going to be the guy who answers the trivia question and then shuts up all the naysayers with an insightful sports metaphor?
Carpe diem, basketball fans. Let’s go get ‘em.