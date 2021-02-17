Chad Conine: In 2021, basketball teams try to shine in a storm

To this day, it’s my most effective use of a sports metaphor.

It came quickly to mind, of course, because it was personal. I remember a time when I was a junior golfer, sitting through a rain delay. I didn’t think we would end up on the course that day and, therefore, didn’t prepare myself very well. I wasn’t ready to play. My grips were wet. My attitude was bad. Not surprisingly, I hit a lot of bad, muddy shots and I don’t think I even finished the round. Nonetheless, someone else won that tournament in the same conditions that left me swamped. We all had to play in the rain.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, the same goes for the remainder of this basketball season.

I cover one team, the Baylor women, and follow/cheer/lose sleep over another, the Texas Tech men. The one thing that’s certain in both cases is that it’s been a bumpy ride. The season started late and crucial early-season contests were lopped off the schedule. Because of COVID-19, there have been canceled games, postponed games, made-up games. And now the weather is causing more problems.

There are difficult questions yet to be answered. Are all the postponed games going to be rescheduled? Will that mean there will be weeks with three (or more) games? Is the Big 12 Tournament going to go on as planned? If so, why?