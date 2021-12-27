Chad Conine: Might as well just watch wrestling

The Liberty Bowl has none.

Whatever the outcome, Texas Tech’s future is being built by McGuire and won’t be helped or hindered by the result versus Mississippi State. I’m sure Cumbie would like to win one more game as a Red Raider, but his future is in Ruston, La.

It will be speculated that Leach really wants to beat Texas Tech because he thinks the school owes him money. You know Leach has a law degree, right? Wouldn’t you think that after 12 years, if his lawyer skills haven’t managed to get him paid, he should just drop the issue?

Maybe Leach can get his Mississippi State players to buy into the fact that they want to beat Texas Tech by a million dollars. Then the game might be interesting. But I doubt it. Let’s not forget that the last time we saw Leach and the Bulldogs in a bowl game, the Mississippi State players got into an ugly postgame brawl with Tulsa. Where was Leach? Taking pictures with fans in the stands.

Even if the Bulldogs win big, it’s not going to change anything. Mississippi State is still going to be a middle-of-the-pack team in the SEC West and Texas Tech is still going to be fighting to get into the middle of the pack in the Big 12.