Chad Conine: Might as well just watch wrestling

Does this description of December television seem accurate? We get four weeks of nostalgic repeats of decades-old TV shows and movies that we fully embrace, followed by a week of weirdly named live sporting events that really don’t create much interest at all.
Case in point, as I write this column there is a contest between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Nevada Wolf Pack that, for reasons I don’t comprehend, kicked off at 10 a.m. on a Monday morning.
I supposed the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit didn’t want to compete with Dolphins vs. Saints on Monday Night Football and Becky Lynch’s antics on WWE Monday Night Raw. Good call.
Speaking of pro wrestling, we get a storyline worthy of Vince McMahon on Tuesday night.
Live from Memphis, one of college football’s most colorful characters will lead his new team against the school that he departed amid a flurry of accusations, lawsuits and finger pointing. But that’s not all. His opponent will be coached by one of his former players, although that coach isn’t really the coach at that school because he’s already begun actively coaching at another school.
For clarity sake, that’s Mississippi State coach Mike Leach guiding his Bulldogs against his former employer, Texas Tech. Leach and the Red Raiders made each other famous, sort of, from 2000 to 2009 and then went through one of the ugliest breakups college football has ever seen. This will be Leach’s first time coaching against Texas Tech since then.
The Red Raiders, meanwhile, are undergoing a revolution led by former Baylor assistant Joey McGuire, but he won’t be on the sideline. Instead, Sonny Cumbie, who was Leach’s starting quarterback in 2004, will lead his alma mater one more time even though he’s been hired as Louisiana Tech’s head football coach.
That’s the plot of this year’s Liberty Bowl, which is sponsored by AutoZone. It’ll be broadcast on ESPN, although I really think it belongs on TNT, the “We Know Drama” channel.
If you’ve read my columns before, you might have noticed that I’m an outspoken Red Raider (2000 graduate). As such, you might think I have a lot of emotions wrapped up in this game.
But I don’t.
Actually, for most of the game, I’ll be subbing in for John Werner and covering the Baylor men’s hoops team versus Northwestern State on Tuesday night. That’s just fine with me, because I’ll get to watch the really important Texas Tech game earlier that day when the men’s basketball team hosts Alabama State.
You might think I’m joking, but I’m not. Both the Texas Tech and Baylor hoops games have way more meaning than the Liberty Bowl because they’re pieces of an NCAA Tournament resume. Small pieces, I’ll grant you. But they have relevance.
The Liberty Bowl has none.
Whatever the outcome, Texas Tech’s future is being built by McGuire and won’t be helped or hindered by the result versus Mississippi State. I’m sure Cumbie would like to win one more game as a Red Raider, but his future is in Ruston, La.
It will be speculated that Leach really wants to beat Texas Tech because he thinks the school owes him money. You know Leach has a law degree, right? Wouldn’t you think that after 12 years, if his lawyer skills haven’t managed to get him paid, he should just drop the issue?
Maybe Leach can get his Mississippi State players to buy into the fact that they want to beat Texas Tech by a million dollars. Then the game might be interesting. But I doubt it. Let’s not forget that the last time we saw Leach and the Bulldogs in a bowl game, the Mississippi State players got into an ugly postgame brawl with Tulsa. Where was Leach? Taking pictures with fans in the stands.
Even if the Bulldogs win big, it’s not going to change anything. Mississippi State is still going to be a middle-of-the-pack team in the SEC West and Texas Tech is still going to be fighting to get into the middle of the pack in the Big 12.
Last week, I went to a Texas Tech basketball game in Lubbock with my nephew and a couple of his buddies. As we were walking out, one of them was talking about how bowl games are meaningless. He was right.
So why do we have them?
Because college football is the only college sport that doesn’t have a 60-something team tournament. If you play soccer, volleyball, basketball, softball or baseball, you play to get into the tournament.
In college football your reward might be bowl game that kicks off at 10 a.m. on a Monday.
If you ask me, I’d rather just watch Muppet Christmas Carol again. But only after the basketball game is over.