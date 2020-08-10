College football at coronavirus crossroads

The movement began Sunday afternoon with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tweeting his desire to play college football this fall in the face of conferences possibly canceling their seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within hours the #WeWantToPlay movement had spread across the country.

Prominent college football players like Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Stanford defensive lineman Dylan Boles joined in.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer added to his #WeWantToPlay tweet: “I speak on behalf of myself and our team. We trust our medical staff here at Baylor University, and we believe they’re going to put us in the best position possible to be safe.”

It might be too late for Fields and his Ohio State teammates since the Big Ten appears to be on the brink of canceling its season, according to numerous reports.

Other Power 5 conferences will likely begin to make decisions on whether to play within the upcoming days. The Big 12 Board of Directors and athletic directors are expected to meet Tuesday with medical professionals.

As badly as college football players want to play and fans and coaches want to see them play, the decision will ultimately come down to the university presidents.