DJ Ramirez Follow DJ Ramirez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s that magical time of year, folks. Dreams are about to come true. Legends are about to be made. A new champion of college baseball will soon be crowned (hopefully one not wearing an SEC patch).

The Omaha Eight are set and while the Super Regionals were a breeze for some, there were some surprises and a whole lot of drama for others.

Bear with me as I try to process the chaos that ensued.

PALO ALTO

Love them or hate them, that was about the most brutal way the Texas Longhorns could have lost their ticket back to the College World Series.

As a former (JV softball) rightfielder, I have so much empathy for Dylan Campbell in that moment. Losing a ball in the lights, in the sun, in this case, the twilight, is a horrible feeling because what’s there to do in a situation like that?

And no one saw it, except for the shortstop, but in the moment you wouldn’t expect Mitch Daly to call Campbell off on the catch when in a regular situation that would have been an easy out for lesser outfielders. Dylan Campbell is no lesser outfielder. The dude threw someone out at third from basically the warning track just innings before.

I almost wish Alberto Rios’ off-the-wall double had been a home run. The loss would have been less painful that way.

But hey, that’s baseball, right?

The thing that frustrates me, however, is that Drew Bowser wouldn’t have had that at-bat without the Malcom Moore walk, which was definitely a strikeout. Looking at the ESPN Gamecast box score, out of the six pitches Lucas Gordon threw to Moore, five of them were definitely within the zone. And while two of them could be argued as being close enough to the edge to be mistaken for being out, the pitch following the foul ball was very clearly a strike. End of inning. Let’s play extras.

You can’t say the umpire wasn’t consistent, though. Every pitcher that saw the mound threw that same pitch in that same spot at least a few times more than Gordon and they all had the same call. Hey, the Cardinal would have likely kept the Horns from tying in the eighth if Jalin Flores hadn’t walked. Drew Dowd was rightfully upset when strike two was called ball one — the pitch was in that same spot.

I could go on and break down every at-bat where calls were missed but there wouldn’t be a point. What happened, happened.

So, say what you want about Texas, but it has a great baseball program with talented players, most of which will likely return next season. The Longhorns’ mythos exists for a reason and it would just be nice to see them win a national title while they’re still in the Big 12. It’s going to feel so wrong watching them play when they move to THAT conference. (Although I’m not going to be a liar and deny my excitement for the return of the Backyard Brawl.)

Regardless, it can’t be said that Stanford is undeserving of being in Omaha, especially after forcing game three. This series was easily the best of the weekend. The Cardinal have survived 11 straight elimination games this postseason and are the only returning team from last year’s Omaha Eight.

And they have Quinn Matthews, who was insane. Tossing a 156-pitch complete game where 103 of those pitches were strikes (with 25 being first-pitch strikes over 36 at-bats) is nothing short of stellar.

I know there’s a discussion to be had when it comes to arm health in pitching after an extensive outing like that. But when a guy’s got it going and he’s got the endurance, not to mention the stubborn grit to finish the game, let him. Modern players have the knowledge and resources to care for themselves way better now than they ever have before.

Now they just have to topple the No. 1 seed. No big deal, right?

FORT WORTH

I’m going to easily assume that Tre Richardson is not second guessing transferring to TCU (breathe deep breaths Baylor fans, deep breaths). West Virginia’s Ben Hampton must have seen just how much that worked out for Richardson having just announced he’s planning to make the move to La Quinta University himself. (Just kidding, don’t come for me.)

The Horned Frogs are far removed from losing popups in the sun (remember 2018?) and they are definitely a different team now than when they started the season. TCU is proving why they were the preseason conference favorites and why they were conference champions.

The Frogs are running on an 11-game win streak and have won 19 of the last 21. Offensively they’ve been a threat up and down the lineup, led in part by Brayden Taylor’s power bat and Cole Fontenelle’s ability to put the ball anywhere. They can also steal bases like nobody’s business.

Kole Klecker, as a freshman, has become TCU’s ace in a pitching staff that desperately needed consistency at the beginning of the season. It’s no surprise he picked up a Freshman All-American selection this week. To allow three hits over seven innings and strike out nine against a regional host looked like a piece of pie for Klecker.

But let’s face it. Indiana State may have been good enough to host a regional but the Sycamores weren’t going to roll into Lupton and win against the team that dominated Fayetteville, of all places.

HATTIESBURG

I’ll be honest — I only cared about this series because a couple of my summer ball buddies pitch for Southern Miss (shout out Matty Ice and Chan! Proud of y’all.)

This wasn’t the UT I wanted to see play in Omaha but the Vols have my respect. They endured a Gulf Coast rain delay. Those are no joke. I’ve seen dugouts turned to swimming pools.

Tennessee’s regular season was kind of forgettable, though. The Vols were immediately bounced from the SEC tournament but they were great in the Clemson Regional. Pitching carried them through the weekend. I mean, Chase Dollander has been real solid on the mound and Drew Beam tossed a gem to seal the trip to Omaha.

Still, I feel like they scrapped those games together offensively. If they want to get past Florida, they’ll need to get the bats going.

It would have been cool to see Scott Berry wrap up his career with a trip to the CWS. though.

CHARLOTTESVILLE

Maybe I had too much hope in Duke.

Game one was a thriller and the Blue Devils held on to that win by inches. After that the pitching kind of imploded.

But also credit to Virginia. You don’t catch a break in that lineup, and Brian Edgington adding another complete game (110 pitches, 80 strikes) with 11 strikeouts was a boost.

They’re going to need the bullpen against LSU. How effective they’ll be against the Bayou Bengals is yet to be seen.

EUGENE

Why are people surprised about Oral Roberts being this good? ORU has been good for years, this is just the year where it’s all finally coming together.

The Golden Eagles are just the third regional No. 4 to make it to Omaha and they’re going to give TCU a hard time. They have three solid starters and several nasty bullpen arms, including the untouchable Cade Denton.

Offensively, it seems Jonah Cox refuses to be stopped, holding the longest hitting streak in the nation with the possibility of reaching the 50-game mark at the CWS.

Call them Cinderella if you want. ORU is exactly where it’s supposed to be.

WINSTON-SALEM, BATON ROUGE, GAINESVILLE

Do I really have to say anything about these three Supers? The shock would have been audible across the country had the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 seeds not made the CWS.

Wake Forest has had perhaps the easiest path to Omaha out of the eight teams. It toyed around with the Crimson Tide like a kitty with a bell. Nine homers in one game is all you need to know about the Demon Deacons.

Given that they have two of the three Golden Spikes Award finalists, it would have been embarrassing for LSU not to sweep Kentucky. Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Tigers. They have the spotlight but it’s just to distract you from everyone else that can deal damage.

Oh, and that third Golden Spikes candidate, yeah, he’s the “Shohei Ohtani” of the Florida Gators, Jac Caglianone.

Do I sound bitter? I’m not.

I am.

To put it in F1 terms, the SEC is the Max Verstappen of college baseball and I’m tired of waking up at the crack of dawn to listen to the Dutch national anthem every weekend.