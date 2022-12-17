Even after injury, Texas-bound Derion Gullette felt blessed to have college options

The pain throbbed, leaving both physical and emotional scars. When Derion Gullette felt that pop in his knee last summer while playing basketball, he ached in more ways than one.

Immediately, he knew. Oh, no, he thought. Not my senior year.

But Gullette has a good head on his shoulders, and in time he chose to see the bright side of a knee injury that would cost him his senior high school football season. It definitely helped a lot that he had nothing more to prove to college recruiters.

This guy had options, as one of the most highly regarded linebacker prospects in the state.

“It was heartbreaking not being able to play my senior year,” Gullette said. “But I just looked at it from another aspect: This gives me a couple of things. I can recover my whole entire body before I go to college.”

That will happen soon enough, as Gullette committed to the University of Texas in August and will make it official when he signs with the Longhorns on Wednesday's National Signing Day. He is graduating a semester early from high school at Teague, where he enrolled before this school year, and intends to enroll at Texas in January and join Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns for spring drills.

Gullette put together an athletic season for the ages last year at Marlin. He was an instrumental part of the Bulldogs’ football revival in 2021, as they went 11-4 and reached the Class 2A Div. I state semifinals.

That season he did everything but scan the fans' QR code at the ticket gate. Gullette led Central Texas in receiving with 62 catches for 1,430 yards and 14 touchdowns. Defensively, he made 116 tackles as a human dart of a linebacker. He even handled Marlin’s punting duties, leading the area with 45.1 yards per boot.

Yet for all the ways Gullette affected the game, those licks he administered on opposing ball carriers gave him the most joy.

“I love defense, because I like hitting. It’s the one part I love,” he said. “Playing offense was fun, because of course everybody likes scoring touchdowns. But I like hitting.”

Gullette didn’t just limit his athletic ability to the football field, though. He was a first-team Super Centex basketball player for Marlin, averaging a double-double (13.1 points, 10.4 rebounds) and was good for at least one highlight throwdown per game. Then in the spring, Gullette dazzled for the Marlin track and field team, running legs on the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams that pocketed state medals while also qualifying for state in the shot put.

Gullette loves to compete — whatever the sport may be. He’s gifted enough to perform in any number of sports on the college level. But back in the summer of 2021, he decided football would be his ticket.

“I would say after my sophomore year that’s when I wanted to start taking football serious, because I just started watching a whole bunch of football and really thought, ‘Well, I could do good,’” Derion said. “Then I just started training that summer real hard for it. The season came and it was just on from there.”

That summer, a pattern emerged. Gullette would attend a rising prospect camp at some top Division I program or another, he’d show off and impress the coaches in attendance, and then he’d pick up a scholarship offer by the end of the camp.

That happened at Baylor. Then Texas, Texas A&M and TCU.

“Then the season came around and everything started picking up after that,” Gullette said.

Did it ever. The 6-2, 225-pound Gullette, ranked as a four-star linebacker prospect by 247 Sports, found that he had options galore. His mailbox stayed stuffed. Name the big-time program, and he probably landed an offer from it. Alabama? Sure. Ohio State? Yep. Not to mention Florida, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame and plenty of others.

Again, it’s nice to have options. But for some young people, such a choice can feel a little daunting. Gullette, however, sat back and enjoyed the ride, grateful to be given such a chance, especially after his knee injury.

“For me, I would say it never got overwhelming, because I was just happy for the opportunity. I never looked at it like that. I just enjoyed it, honestly,” he said.

When he got around to making his commitment, Gullette considered each school’s academic offerings as much as anything else. He said he went with the University of Texas in large part because he wants to major in communications with an eye toward entering the broadcasting field. He is excited over the idea of working with UT’s Longhorn Network to prepare for that future career.

“It’ll get me ready for life after football. That was the biggest factor for me,” said Gullette, who committed to Texas in August.

Gullette transferred to Teague this summer, as his dad Lawrence — formerly the head girls’ basketball coach at Marlin — took a coaching job with the Lady Lions. Derion credits his father with providing great leadership to him throughout the recruiting process, for “always guiding me in the right direction.”

Derion’s knee grows stronger by the day, and he envisions no issues for the 2023 football season. He’d love nothing more than to be suited up for the Longhorns, delivering licks just as he used to do back in Marlin.

“Freshman year, I just want to learn as much as I can and develop as much as I can,” he said. “I believe if I can get some playing time, I just want to have an impact on the game, honestly.”

With his high school classes finished for the semester, Derion will be back in Marlin next week for his Signing Day festivities. The scene may look the same at living rooms and high school gyms and fieldhouses all over the country, with a beaming young athlete flanked by his family, signing his name to that National Letter of Intent. But it remains special and unique for each person, and Gullette can’t wait for that long-awaited big day.

“It’s going to feel great,” he said. “A dream come true, most definitely, a hundred percent.”