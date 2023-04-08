Former China Spring defender D’Marion Alexander has announced he’s entering the transfer portal after two years at Kansas.

Alexander, a 6-5, 215-pound defensive end, saw action in only one game in his time in Lawrence, recording one tackle. He will still have four years of eligibility remaining.

Alexander was a three-star recruit coming out of China Spring in the Class of 2021, and the Tribune-Herald’s top-ranked Central Texas recruit that season. He originally committed to Minnesota before switching to Kansas.

“Jayhawk Nation, I will love you forever and you will always have a special place in my heart,” Alexander said in a Twitter post.