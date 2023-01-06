Former Connally star Sunday leaving Washington, entering portal

Former Connally standout Jay’Veon Sunday, who has seen limited playing time in the past three years at Washington, has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from SI.com.

Sunday signed with the Huskies in December 2019 after a stellar high school career with the Cadets. But he never got many snaps, carrying just nine times for 29 yards over the past two seasons after redshirting the 2020 season. The 6-0, 203-pound running back had one carry for 19 yards against Colorado in the 2022 season.

He was the Trib’s Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year in 2018, when he ran for 2,329 yards and 36 touchdowns. For his high school career, Sunday piled up more than 5,800 rushing yards and 80 TDs.