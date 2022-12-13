Former Mexia, UMHB player Braxton Harris lands head job at Houston Christian

Braxton Harris has made a steady rise up the coaching ladder, now landing as the new head football coach at Houston Christian University.

Harris is a former Super Centex star from Mexia, where he played for his father Craig. Braxton went on to play quarterback at Mary Hardin-Baylor after high school, and that’s also where he began his coaching career in 2006. He also had stops at Waco High, Texas Lutheran, Howard Payne and Campbell University.

Harris, 38, served as Howard Payne’s head coach from 2017-19. The Yellowjackets went 5-5 in his final season, the program’s most wins since 2006. He has been Campbell University’s associate head coach the past two years, helping the Camels sign the top-ranked FCS recruiting class.

“Braxton Harris is a great fit for Houston Christian University,” HCU President Robert Sloan said. “We welcome him, his wife, Jennifer, and their four children to the HCU family. His record of achievement with respect to building successful programs, combined with his love of young people, as reflected in his ability to recruit players and lead them to success, both academically and competitively, give the Huskies a promising future.”