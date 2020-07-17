Glynn Beaty: How do we tally wins and losses in a COVID football season?

But in this COVID season, is that how it will work? Will the Big Ten and Pac-12 enter conference play with three losses? What would the other teams have to do to ensure the win against the forfeits?

Alabama is scheduled to play USC in Jerry World to kick off the season. USC has already said they won’t be playing. Does Alabama, should it decide to play its non-conference schedule, automatically get the win? Or do the Crimson Tide have to fly into Dallas, suit up and act like they’re ready to play in order to get the win? Alabama already plays a cupcake non-conference schedule (as do most of the SEC schools); would these forfeits pad their records?

Should schools benefit with a win just because another school takes the virus seriously enough to cancel games? And what about a conference game that has to be canceled? If Baylor should wind up with enough players being diagnosed with COVID that the Bears have to forfeit their game against Kansas, would Kansas get a win simply because they had enough players to suit up?

Let’s give the Big Ten and the Pac-12 and any other conference an excused absence from the games, so that none of the teams start out their season with three losses. If they only play nine games while Big 12, SEC and ACC teams play a full schedule (assuming they’re able to do so), how will that weigh with the BCS committee decision making?