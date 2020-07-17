Glynn Beaty: How do we tally wins and losses in a COVID football season?

It’s still anyone’s guess whether we will actually have college football this fall, and if we do, what it will look like. Already, the Ivy League has announced they will not have fall sports, and the Big Ten and Pac-12 have announced they will only play conference football games.
There is no word yet from the Big 12, SEC or ACC on what their football plans are for the fall. All three seem to be waiting until later in the summer to make any decisions.
Let’s suppose these three conferences plan on playing all the games they have scheduled. That leaves some holes in their schedules, at least for the teams that were expecting to play Big Ten or Pac-12 schools.
For instance, Texas Tech was scheduled to host Arizona in a non-conference game. Texas A&M was scheduled to play Colorado. Now those games are not going to be played. Right now, both Tech and the Aggies are talking to other schools about filling the void, but suppose they’re unable to?
Here’s a scenario that might make some people upset.
Let’s take two fictional schools scheduled to play a game. The Buncum Buckaroos were set to host the Winnebago Travelers in a game. Unfortunately, the Travelers won’t be able to make the trip. Let’s say they have a flat tire and can’t find the spare. For whatever reason, if Buncum suits up and is ready to play but the Travelers fail to show, typically the game is declared a forfeit and Buncum picks up a win while Winnebago eats a loss.
But in this COVID season, is that how it will work? Will the Big Ten and Pac-12 enter conference play with three losses? What would the other teams have to do to ensure the win against the forfeits?
Alabama is scheduled to play USC in Jerry World to kick off the season. USC has already said they won’t be playing. Does Alabama, should it decide to play its non-conference schedule, automatically get the win? Or do the Crimson Tide have to fly into Dallas, suit up and act like they’re ready to play in order to get the win? Alabama already plays a cupcake non-conference schedule (as do most of the SEC schools); would these forfeits pad their records?
Should schools benefit with a win just because another school takes the virus seriously enough to cancel games? And what about a conference game that has to be canceled? If Baylor should wind up with enough players being diagnosed with COVID that the Bears have to forfeit their game against Kansas, would Kansas get a win simply because they had enough players to suit up?
Let’s give the Big Ten and the Pac-12 and any other conference an excused absence from the games, so that none of the teams start out their season with three losses. If they only play nine games while Big 12, SEC and ACC teams play a full schedule (assuming they’re able to do so), how will that weigh with the BCS committee decision making?
Baylor and TCU can testify that that additional game can make all the difference in the world. What about if a Florida or Iowa State make it through the season with 11 wins and one loss, while Ohio State manages to go 9-0? Does OSU deserve to get in, even though the Buckeyes played three fewer games? Will we treat the non-conference games as if they were preseason when it comes to rankings?
If so, the SEC plays only eight conference games, while the Big 12, Pac-12 and Big Ten play nine. Will the conferences that play nine games be allowed to rid their record of one of their games?
These are questions that need to be answered if we are to have a fall football season. As noted, teams scheduled to play Big Ten or Pac-12 non-conference games are already scrambling to fill the voids with other teams, but it’s not unreasonable to assume that there will be games scheduled that won’t be played.
College athletics departments rely on the income from the football games to cover the lion’s share of the athletics budget, so the guess is every effort will be made to play football this fall. We already know it’s going to be a different season than normal. One of the differences we need to get worked out is just how the wins and losses will be tallied, and how that will affect not just bowl selections but the playoffs.
Or could we try a 12-team playoff for such a strange season?