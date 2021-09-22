Hail Mary, full of grace, SMU's Mordecai can chuck it past your face

He hasn’t produced such dynamic digits since his days at Midway High School. Yet, like any savvy signal-caller, Mordecai points to SMU’s 3-0 record as the only number that really matters.

“I try not to pay too much attention to stats, because I’m more proud of the 3-0 stat,” he said. “At the end of the day, the stats don’t get you the win. But it’s cool. It just shows that there’s some really talented receivers on the outside and the inside, and it shows that the line’s giving me the time to put the ball in their hands and let them do what they do. It does show that our offense is clicking pretty good.

“But at the end of the day, I just hope we come out with a win. I wouldn’t care if I had one touchdown pass, as long as we were 3-0.”

Coming out of Midway in 2018, Mordecai envisioned leading the Oklahoma Sooners to similar sterling records. But he never got his shot to be “the guy.” Mordecai performed beautifully whenever he got on the field for the Sooners, completing 50-of-68 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns. But in 2020, he lost out on the battle for OU’s starting job to Spencer Rattler, and opted to transfer after the season.

Mordecai carries no bitterness about his time in Norman, though, viewing it as a necessary training course for what he’s experiencing now in Dallas.