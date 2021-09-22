Hail Mary, full of grace, SMU's Mordecai can chuck it past your face

What does SMU’s Tanner Mordecai have in common with Roger Staubach, Doug Flutie and Aaron Rodgers?
Well, they all play quarterback, of course, or did at one time. Moreover, God heard and answered a memorable Hail Mary prayer offered by each one of them.
Mordecai delivered the latest such divinely-inspired play to close SMU’s 39-37 win over Louisiana Tech last week. The junior quarterback, a transfer from Oklahoma, rolled out of the pocket in the final seconds and heaved a pass from midfield toward a crowd of players from both teams in the end zone. As the ball descended, Mustangs receiver Rashee Rice leaped and poked it to teammate Reggie Roberson Jr. for an exhilarating, winning score.
Just like they drew it up, right? Well, kind of.
“Man, it was crazy,” Mordecai said. “We practiced that Hail Mary, trying to get the ball to Reggie. We practice that every week. I never knew we’d have to use it in a game. I didn’t know if it would work. But I was just kind of hoping that somebody would come down with it, and Reggie did, and when he did it was just, like, pure chaos. My jaw hit the floor, and I couldn’t believe it.”
Talk about your fortuitous bounces. The God’s-honest truth, though, is that Mordecai has been far more good than lucky this season. In his first season for the Mustangs, Mordecai leads the country in touchdown passes with 16. He has connected on 81 of his 111 passes (73%) for 1,023 yards while tossing only two interceptions.
He hasn’t produced such dynamic digits since his days at Midway High School. Yet, like any savvy signal-caller, Mordecai points to SMU’s 3-0 record as the only number that really matters.
“I try not to pay too much attention to stats, because I’m more proud of the 3-0 stat,” he said. “At the end of the day, the stats don’t get you the win. But it’s cool. It just shows that there’s some really talented receivers on the outside and the inside, and it shows that the line’s giving me the time to put the ball in their hands and let them do what they do. It does show that our offense is clicking pretty good.
“But at the end of the day, I just hope we come out with a win. I wouldn’t care if I had one touchdown pass, as long as we were 3-0.”
Coming out of Midway in 2018, Mordecai envisioned leading the Oklahoma Sooners to similar sterling records. But he never got his shot to be “the guy.” Mordecai performed beautifully whenever he got on the field for the Sooners, completing 50-of-68 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns. But in 2020, he lost out on the battle for OU’s starting job to Spencer Rattler, and opted to transfer after the season.
Mordecai carries no bitterness about his time in Norman, though, viewing it as a necessary training course for what he’s experiencing now in Dallas.
“I have no regrets toward OU. I made lifelong relationships and friendships there,” Mordecai said. “I learned a lot. No regrets, what I learned there I’ve tried to apply it to SMU. I’ve been pretty thankful for that.”
When it came time to shop for a new school, Mordecai zeroed in on SMU almost immediately. He noticed that the Mustangs would return two running backs, three receivers and five linemen for 2021. With Shane Buechele leaving, that left a vacancy at quarterback, and Mordecai figured he might be the missing link.
“There was a lot of experience in the group, a lot of high-powered guys on the offense that were already here,” Mordecai said. “And I thought I could help those guys out. It was a pretty easy choice.”
Mordecai hasn’t just helped out a little bit. He has, as the kids might say, balled out. In his debut game for SMU against Abilene Christian, he passed for 317 yards, no interceptions, and a school-record seven touchdowns. He followed that up with four more TD passes the next week in a win over North Texas, and then added 395 yards and five TDs in last week’s thriller over Louisiana Tech.
Mordecai has already twice won American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors in his first three games.
“The transition has been really easy,” Mordecai said. “I love the guys here, I love the offense that I’m in, and the coaches. Coach (Garrett) Riley is trying to put me in the best positions every week. I think we’re going in the right direction as an offense and as a team, but we’re a long ways away from our goals. We have a lot more games to play to get to where we want to be.”
Chief among those goals is an AAC title, Mordecai said. SMU hasn’t won a conference championship since the famed “Pony Express” days of the 1980s, as the Mustangs won the Southwest Conference title in 1984.
Head coach Sonny Dykes has directed the Mustangs to a 17-6 record the past two seasons. With the gifted dual-threat Mordecai helming the quarterback spot, an AAC trophy might be the next step.
First off, they’ve got their annual Iron Skillet matchup with TCU on tap this weekend. Then they’ll turn their attention to South Florida in the AAC opener on Oct. 2, a “day by day” approach, as Mordecai described it, that is as effective as it is boring to discuss.
Mordecai is hoping that this week’s game against the Frogs doesn’t come down to another last-second fling. If it does, though, he’ll be ready.
After all, it’s good to be good, it’s helpful to be lucky, and it’s absolutely essential to be prepared.
“There’s a bit of both (luck and skill),” Mordecai said. “I’d be kind of ignorant to say that it was all skill and that we were just that good. Hail Marys are very low percentage and the favor lies with the defense, when you’re talking about Hail Marys. But it is something we practice, and No. 11, Rasheed Rice, made one of the best plays I’ve seen in college football. People don’t realize it, but what he did was pretty incredible.”