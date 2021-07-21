Jimbo stands by his bravado

A&M returns nine starters on defense this season, including Leal. Alabama brings back just three starters on offense, but it also has nine starters returning on defense to A&M’s six offensive returners. Both squads will be breaking in first-year starting quarterbacks.

Saban was quick to highlight the work Fisher has done at A&M and the Week 6 matchup that could have the SEC West title on the line.

“Jimbo has done an outstanding job there,” Saban said. “They had a really, really good team last year and a very challenging game for us. It’s always difficult to play there, and we have to play there this year.

“[Fisher] does a good job. He’s a good recruiter. He’s well-liked by the players, and he creates a culture on his team that enhances very good competition, players being competitive and putting themselves in the best position to have a chance to win. So we have a lot of respect for Texas A&M and the kind of team that they’re going to have this year.”

The respect is mutual, but so is the friendly banter.

When asked about Fisher’s Alabama comments earlier this summer, Saban quipped if Fisher was going to beat his behind, it would be in golf. Fisher said Wednesday he might be willing to concede the matchup on the links.

“I don’t even play anymore. I would have to practice for a week to be able to play with him,” Fisher said with a laugh.

