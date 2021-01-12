John Werner: Alabama easy to root against, hard not to admire

Of course, Bryant’s astonishing success in the 1960s and 1970s made Alabama a brand name in college football, and Saban has benefited from his legacy.

Saban led Alabama to three national titles in the Bowl Championship Series era and three more in the College Football Playoff era. So it hasn’t really mattered what format college football has used because the Crimson Tide has thrived regardless.

I’ve been among the pundits who have argued for an eight-team CFP since the four-team format was unveiled in 2014 when talented Baylor and TCU teams were left out.

The four-team playoff has continued to gather critics since it’s become so predictable. Alabama and Clemson have each made six appearances in seven years while Oklahoma and Ohio State have made four apiece.

I would have loved to see a non-Power 5 conference team like Cincinnati get its shot this season. It would have been interesting to see what Texas A&M could have done in its first CFP appearance.

The Sooners would have given Alabama a better CFP game than Ohio State or Notre Dame, a 31-14 loser to the Crimson Tide in the semifinals. Anybody who saw the Sooners destroy Florida, 55-20, in the Cotton Bowl would have to agree.