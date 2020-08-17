John Werner: Big Ten facing angry pushback from players, fans for ignoring stakeholders

Leadership is one of the greatest qualities a quarterback can have, and Ohio State’s Justin Fields stepped up in a big way Sunday afternoon.
Not just for the Buckeyes, but for the entire Big Ten.
Fields began a petition via Twitter expressing to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and the league’s presidents and athletic directors to let them play football this fall.
By Monday afternoon, Fields’ petition had more than 250,000 signatures.
But Fields wasn’t the only person who objected to the Big Ten’s decision to cancel football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last Friday, Iowa Hawkeyes’ parents hand-delivered a letter to the conference headquarters in Chicago, requesting a meeting with Warren to ask questions and have a say in the decision-making process. Ohio State and Penn State parents wrote similar letters.
The Big Ten became the first Power 5 conference to cancel its football season last Tuesday, followed quickly by the Pac-12. The Big 12, SEC and ACC plan to stay the course and keep playing.
Big 12 presidents consulted medical advisors before agreeing to continue. But Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby didn’t stop there: He also listened to athletic directors and players from all 10 conference schools.
The Big 12 came up with a plan to test players three times a week, and those who tested positive would undergo a battery of heart-related tests before being allowed to play again.
By all accounts, Big Ten presidents listened to medical advisors, but largely ignored everybody else who has a stake in football. Now some Big Ten athletic directors, coaches and players are angry, and they want their voice to be heard.
One of the biggest issues that led to the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports was the concern of players developing myocarditis, a viral infection that causes inflammation of the heart. CBS Sports reported last week that at least 15 Big Ten players had been diagnosed with myocarditis.
But according to the Mayo Clinic, there are many causes for myocarditis, including viruses that cause the common cold. Gastrointestinal infections, mononucleosis, German measles, bacterial infections, parasites and fungi have also been cited for contributing to myocarditis.
There’s no question the risk of myocarditis shouldn’t be taken lightly. But football players have always faced the risk of a traumatic injury every time they step on the field.
Did the Big Ten ever cancel a football season because players suffered concussions or other serious brain injuries that could lead to severe problems down the road?
Players suffer paralysis at all levels of football every year after taking a big hit. But conferences don’t shut down.
Every college conference has had to weigh COVID-19 safety risks to the athletes before deciding whether to continue to play this fall. But the Big Ten might be more sensitive to the possibility of a catastrophic event than most conferences.
On May 29, 2018, Maryland Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed during an outdoor workout from complications related to extreme exhaustion and heatstroke.
McNair died two weeks later, and head coach D.J. Durkin and strength coach Rick Court were fired after an external review found that Maryland made mistakes in treating and diagnosing McNair.
Liability is a big concern for all colleges during the COVID-19 era. A player death would open up a university for a lawsuit and the waves of bad publicity that would come with it.
But nobody should call college players selfish or frivolous for wanting to play. Football is what they love and they’ve spent their lives training and investing in the sport. For many, getting a scholarship and earning a college degree can set them up for a better future.
The chance of something catastrophic happening to them is extremely low. The vast majority of the college players who test positive for coronavirus are asymptomatic and recover quickly.
The biggest danger is that players could spread the virus to older people who are more vulnerable. That’s where personal responsibility comes in.
Players are going to have to be disciplined away from the football program, following all CDC guidelines like face masking and social distancing while staying away from super spreader parties.
That’s a lot to ask for a college student. But it’s going to take remarkable discipline from the student-athletes to keep this season afloat. Perhaps college football programs should try to keep players away from the general student body on campus as much as possible and consider online classes.
I suspect the college football season will unfold much like Major League Baseball. Coronavirus outbreaks will lead to some games being postponed or canceled. But the games will go on, and those conferences that chose to play will be better off for it.
