John Werner: Big Ten facing angry pushback from players, fans for ignoring stakeholders

The Big 12 came up with a plan to test players three times a week, and those who tested positive would undergo a battery of heart-related tests before being allowed to play again.

By all accounts, Big Ten presidents listened to medical advisors, but largely ignored everybody else who has a stake in football. Now some Big Ten athletic directors, coaches and players are angry, and they want their voice to be heard.

One of the biggest issues that led to the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports was the concern of players developing myocarditis, a viral infection that causes inflammation of the heart. CBS Sports reported last week that at least 15 Big Ten players had been diagnosed with myocarditis.

But according to the Mayo Clinic, there are many causes for myocarditis, including viruses that cause the common cold. Gastrointestinal infections, mononucleosis, German measles, bacterial infections, parasites and fungi have also been cited for contributing to myocarditis.

There’s no question the risk of myocarditis shouldn’t be taken lightly. But football players have always faced the risk of a traumatic injury every time they step on the field.