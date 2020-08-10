John Werner: College football at coronavirus crossroads

The movement began Sunday afternoon with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tweeting his desire to play college football this fall in the face of conferences possibly canceling their seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Within hours the #WeWantToPlay movement had spread across the country.
Prominent college football players like Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Stanford defensive lineman Dylan Boles joined in.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer added to his #WeWantToPlay tweet: “I speak on behalf of myself and our team. We trust our medical staff here at Baylor University, and we believe they’re going to put us in the best position possible to be safe.”
It might be too late for Fields and his Ohio State teammates since the Big Ten appears to be on the brink of canceling its season, according to numerous reports.
Other Power 5 conferences will likely begin to make decisions on whether to play within the upcoming days. The Big 12 Board of Directors and athletic directors are expected to meet Tuesday with medical professionals.
As badly as college football players want to play and fans and coaches want to see them play, the decision will ultimately come down to the university presidents.
Do the universities want to accept COVID-19 related liability? If players become gravely ill or if there’s a catastrophic event like a death, it will reflect badly on the university, the conference that it’s affiliated with and college football in general.
It’s a tough call because football is by far the most popular college sport and athletic departments depend so heavily on its revenue. It was a big blow when the NCAA basketball tournament was canceled in March due to the coronavirus, but canceling football season would have a far more reaching impact on athletic programs across the country.
Would athletic directors have to look at cutting non-revenue sports? A lot of people’s livelihoods would be affected.
It’s amazing how much has changed in a few days.
Late last week, Power 5 conferences were in the process of revising their football schedules by starting later and dropping most nonconference games. The Big 12 announced that its 10 teams would play a 10-game schedule with one nonconference game and nine conference games.
On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference (MAC) canceled its football season due to coronavirus concerns. Some of its teams stood to lose millions of dollars after nonconference games against Power 5 schools were dropped.
Power 5 conference teams also began looking more closely at the possible impact of COVID-19 on players’ health. News came out of Indiana University offensive lineman Brady Feeney having breathing issues after contacting coronavirus.
At least 30 college players have opted out of the season, some for health reasons. Houston Cougars defensive lineman Sedrick Williams opted out due to heart issues after contacting COVID-19 in July.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby cited “the growing pool of data around myocarditis.”
Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart that has been found in some COVID-19 patients. There is concern it could be a long-term complication of contracting the virus even in young, healthy people, a group that has usually avoided severe cardiovascular symptoms.
“Are we in a better place today than two weeks, ago? No, we’re not,” Bowlsby told the Associated Press.
While the jury is still out on whether most of the Football Bowl Subdivision leagues will play this fall, nine of the 13 Football Championship Subdivision conferences have announced that they won’t play. The NCAA Division II and Division III councils canceled their fall championships last week.
Yes, most college football players want to play the sport they’ve built their lives around and brought them to universities across the country. Lawrence said that it’s safer for players to be within the confines of their college football programs where COVID-19 protocols are in place than away from them.
Some politicians are already chiming in with their support.
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton tweeted Monday: “Sports brings our nation together and gives us something to root for. I agree with #WeWantToPlay. It can be done safely and responsibly.”
President Donald Trump tweeted: “The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay.”
College football’s dilemma is a reflection of society: The debate over keeping people at home to slow coronavirus spread or try to safely bring them back into the workforce.
At lot is at stake in the upcoming days for college football. The ramifications will be felt for years.
