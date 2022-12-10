John Werner: Duggan's guts won me over in Heisman balloting

It’s one of the most iconic photos in NFL history.

New York Giants quarterback Y.A. Tittle is on his knees, helmet-less on the field with blood streaming down his face. Playing in a 1964 NFL game, he had just thrown an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was returned for a touchdown.

The photo spoke to me in all kinds of ways, signifying courage, sacrifice and pain.

I first saw that photo when I began watching football in the late 1960s. But honestly, I hadn’t thought about it for years.

Until last Saturday’s Big 12 championship game.

Playing with blood dripping from his elbow, TCU quarterback Max Duggan could barely pick himself up off the ground as he fought off exhaustion late in the fourth quarter.

Trailing Kansas State 28-17 in the fourth quarter, Duggan willed the Horned Frogs into overtime by leading them to a field goal followed by an 80-yard drive that ended with Duggan’s eight-yard touchdown run.

Duggan then completed the two-point conversion pass to Jared Wiley to send the game into overtime.

The Wildcats pulled off a 31-28 win with Ty Zentner’s 31-yard field goal to capture the Big 12 championship. But even in defeat, my mind was made up: Duggan was my choice to win the Heisman Trophy.

Duggan demonstrated courage and sacrifice like I’ve rarely seen, pushing himself past exhaustion to try to rally the Horned Frogs to the Big 12 championship.

It’s only fitting that a bigger national audience will get to see those qualities on display again Dec. 31 when the No. 3 Horned Frogs face No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Until last weekend, I was leaning toward USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman on Saturday night after putting up spectacular numbers to guide the Trojans to the Pac-12 championship game before losing to Utah. Duggan finished second in the voting, followed by Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Georgia QB Stetson Bennett.

But the Heisman has never been about sheer numbers. It’s also about leadership and giving the team what it needs when it really needs it.

That’s something Duggan has been doing all season as he’s repeatedly willed the Horned Frogs to pull out improbable wins with fourth quarter rallies. TCU won four games by seven points or less in its 12-win march to the College Football Playoff, and Duggan was the catalyst.

That was never more apparent than on Nov. 19 against Baylor when he led the Horned Frogs 46 yards with no time outs to set up Griffin Kell’s 40-yard field goal as time expired for a 29-28 win to keep their unbeaten season alive.

“I think his calmness and his confidence is one of the things that’s been a trademark of this team,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes told ESPN earlier this season. “I think the quarterback position by nature, in a lot of ways, is kind of a narcissistic position. It has to be about you a lot of times, and Max is one of the few guys I’ve been around, it’s never about him. It’s always about his teammates and trying to make those around him better.”

What a great underdog story.

Heading into this season, Duggan had put together a solid college football career, throwing for 5,920 yards and 41 touchdowns while rushing for 1,433 yards and 19 scores in his first three years on TCU’s campus.

It was nothing spectacular. Nobody was talking about Duggan becoming a Heisman Trophy candidate to open the season, especially when sophomore Chandler Morris beat him out to start TCU’s opener against Colorado.

But after Morris went down with an injury, Duggan stepped in and delivered one remarkable game after another.

Duggan has completed a career-best 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He’s also run for 404 yards and six scores to become one of four Heisman Trophy finalists.

With his unruly red hair and unassuming manner, Duggan doesn’t look like a leading man. He looks like that scruffy kid down the street trying to scrounge up a pickup football game.

But he’s got all the characteristics that a successful football team needs, and leadership, unselfishness and sacrifice top the list.

And never question his heart: He underwent a nine-hour heart procedure in 2020 to keep his athletic career alive.

Then he played with a broken foot most of last season.

After the Big 12 championship game loss to Kansas State, Duggan’s voice kept breaking as he fought back tears. He looked battered and bruised. But there was no question that he gave everything he had to the Horned Frogs.

“There’s nothing more that I wanted than to bring this school a championship,” he said. “I wanted that one really bad.”

It’s ironic that in TCU’s only loss this season, Duggan provided final evidence that he should have won the Heisman, at least in this voter’s eyes.