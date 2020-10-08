John Werner's College Picks: Ehlinger should lead UT past Sooners

There have been many seasons when the Red River Rivalry was the biggest game in the country and certainly must-see TV for college football fans.
This isn’t one of them.
Oklahoma dropped out of the Top 25 following consecutive losses to Kansas State and Iowa State while Texas is coming off a 33-31 loss to TCU.
Oklahoma is completely out of the national championship picture while the No. 22 Longhorns dimmed their hopes with the loss to the Horned Frogs.
No. 22 Texas (+2.5) vs. Oklahoma
The usually vibrant Texas-Oklahoma atmosphere is going to be strange with Cotton Bowl seating limited to 25 percent and the State Fair canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Longhorns have a great leader in quarterback Sam Ehlinger, but their defense is struggling after allowing 89 points in the last two games, including a 63-56 overtime win against Texas Tech and last week’s loss to TCU.
Oklahoma freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler has a lot of potential, but also makes a lot of mistakes. This is a game where Ehlinger’s veteran leadership should take over.
Texas 42, Oklahoma 35
Texas Tech (+12.5) at No. 24 Iowa State
The Cyclones got off to a terrible start with their loss to Louisiana, but have bounced back nicely with a 37-34 win over TCU and last week’s 37-30 upset of Oklahoma.
Signs of trouble for Texas Tech began in a 35-33 season-opening win over Houston Baptist. The Red Raiders blew a late 15-point lead against Texas before last week’s 31-21 loss to Kansas State.
While Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has been erratic, the Cyclones’ running game has been solid with Breece Hall leading the Big 12 with 396 yards rushing and six touchdowns. He should enjoy a big day against a porous Texas Tech defense.
Iowa State 35, Texas Tech 28
Kansas State (+8.5) at TCU
Allowing 68 points in its first two games, TCU's defense looks far from the vintage units Gary Patterson has put on the field.
But quarterback Max Duggan has shown leadership ability after getting cleared to play after a heart condition. He’s been extremely accurate in TCU’s 1-1 start as he’s hit 36 of 49 passes for 472 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
Following a season-opening loss to Arkansas State, the Wildcats have looked good in the last two wins against Oklahoma and Texas Tech. But it will be tough to beat the Horned Frogs on the road.
TCU 24, Kansas State 21
No. 4 Florida (-6.5) at No. 21 Texas A&M
Now in his third season at Texas A&M, it’s time for Jimbo Fisher to begin showing why Texas A&M paid him a whopping $75 million over 10 years.
Big wins have been in short supply, but the Aggies have a chance to begin changing that against No. 4 Florida.
Can the Aggies transition from last week’s 52-24 road loss to Alabama to playing against offensive powerhouse Florida? The Gators have averaged 44.5 points per game in wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina, and shouldn’t have trouble producing points against the Aggies.
Florida 45, Texas A&M 31
No. 7 Miami (+24) at No. 1 Clemson
Clemson has gotten used to stomping ACC opponents on its way to national championships in 2015 and 2018 and last season’s trip to the College Football Playoff championship game.
But the Tigers might have some competition for the ACC title this year with both No. 7 Miami and No. 8 North Carolina in the top 10.
Think they’re worried? Nah.
With quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the face of college football, on its side, Clemson will keep rolling along against Miami this weekend.
Clemson 47, Miami 28
Last week: 2-3 overall, 2-3 against the line
Season: 7-7 overall, 4-10 against the line
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!