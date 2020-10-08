John Werner's College Picks: Ehlinger should lead UT past Sooners

TCU 24, Kansas State 21

No. 4 Florida (-6.5) at No. 21 Texas A&M

Now in his third season at Texas A&M, it’s time for Jimbo Fisher to begin showing why Texas A&M paid him a whopping $75 million over 10 years.

Big wins have been in short supply, but the Aggies have a chance to begin changing that against No. 4 Florida.

Can the Aggies transition from last week’s 52-24 road loss to Alabama to playing against offensive powerhouse Florida? The Gators have averaged 44.5 points per game in wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina, and shouldn’t have trouble producing points against the Aggies.

Florida 45, Texas A&M 31

No. 7 Miami (+24) at No. 1 Clemson

Clemson has gotten used to stomping ACC opponents on its way to national championships in 2015 and 2018 and last season’s trip to the College Football Playoff championship game.

But the Tigers might have some competition for the ACC title this year with both No. 7 Miami and No. 8 North Carolina in the top 10.

Think they’re worried? Nah.