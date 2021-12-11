Mary Hardin-Baylor advances to Div. III championship game

WHITEWATER, Wis. – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team advanced to the Division III championship game with a semifinal win over the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, 24-7.

In an uncharacteristically low scoring game, neither team could find its way across the goal line, ending the quarter with the same score the game began with. Two minutes into the second quarter, though, the Crusaders (14-0)found the end zone with a nine yard pass from Kyle King to Brandon Jordan. The drive tool 14 plays and went 82 yards.

The Cru were not finished scoring, though. King and Jordan combined for another passing TD, also from nine yards out, capping a 65-yard drive in six plays. Anthony Avila added a 44-yard field goal with 6:01 in the quarter to end UMHB’s scoring for the quarter. Wisconsin-Whitewater (13-1) finally got into the end zone with a 9-yard passing touchdown of their own, from Max Meylor to Tyler Holte.

The Crusaders added a security touchdown in the third quarter with Kenneth Cormier running the ball in from the 1 yard line.

The Crusaders will play North Central College in the Stagg Bowl XLVIII for the national championship in Division III football. The game is scheduled for Friday at p.m. in Canton, Ohio.